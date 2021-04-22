FOMO CORP. AND AGILE TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDE COVID-19 SAFETY SERVICES FOR FLOTUS’ VISIT TO NAVAJO NATION

/EIN News/ -- Chicago IL,, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Purge Virus LLC (https://purgevirus.com/) and its strategic partner AGILE Technologies Group, LLC (https://www.4AGILEtech.com/) are collaborating to provide COVID-19 safety services for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s scheduled visit to the Navajo Tribal Park and Veterans Memorial in Window Rock, Arizona April 22-23, 2021 (“FLOTUS”). The Navajo Nation Council Spring Session is a weeklong legislative session that coincides with the First Lady’s visit.



AGILE’s Managing Partner, Rod Martin, led AGILE in providing rapid Antigen and Antibody COVID-19 testing with results in just 10 minutes for the Navajo Nation in 2020. AGILE brought in Purge Virus to initially provide portable air disinfection devices, and the scope of the services expanded dramatically to include added services by AGILE as well as comprehensive disinfection by Purge Virus in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across ten buildings at Window Rock. At the upcoming event, AGILE was also selected to provide COVID-19 safety services for the First Lady and her staff for their visit to Navajo Nation. The combined services to date have included COVID-19 detection, protection, prevention, and indoor air quality (“IAQ”) improvement through ultraviolet and bipolar ionization.

To date the COVID-19 complete safety solution for Navajo Nation has included:

1. Rapid antigen and antibody testing,

2. Air purification through portable and in-duct disinfection,

3. Highest protective quality N95 masks,

4. Bipolar ionization necklaces for personal protection,

5. Wrist-worn devices for screening blood oxygen level, body temperature and heart rate that give an alert with any downturn in these health indicators.

Rod Martin, Managing Partner of AGILE, said, “Our ongoing work with Navajo Nation has set new standards for life safety. Pearline Kirk, Controller for the Navajo Nation has stated that employees reported feeling safer at work than at home. Additionally, the Office of Controller building had been a source of undetermined complaints of sickness that were no longer reported after the installation of the HVAC-based air purification systems. We have worked hard to earn the confidence of the Navajo Nation and have been asked to provide a COVID-19 safety plan for the legislative session where AGILE’s medical team administered Rapid COVID-19 tests, set up air purification devices throughout the Council Building, provided N95 masks and distributed individually worn protective devices. We were not initially aware of the visit by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and it is an honor to know that the team adds to the overall safety plan for her visit. This is an example of the effectiveness of the advanced protocols available today to detect and reduce the threat of COVID-19, variants, and related impacts.”

Charlie Szoradi, CEO of Purge Virus said, “We are honored that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Window Rock. The visit just happens to coincide with Earth Day, which is April 22 every year, which is symbolic. We see that the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for overall sustainability, with a new focus on safe and also energy efficient buildings through our FOMO ecosystem of clean building solutions.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez tweeted "The Biden-Harris Administration has been a key partner in our response to COVID-19 which includes the #AmericanRescuePlan. We are looking forward to hosting the First Lady and her team. For most of the pandemic, the Navajo Nation has been the hardest hit per capita place in America.”

Nez says they plan to take her to a vaccination clinic on April 23 and stress that they have now gone seven straight days without a COVID-19 death.

Source: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/first-lady-jill-biden-to-visit-albuquerque-navajo-nation-capitol

Highlights on the indoor air quality for Navajo Nation:

Portable Disinfection Cylinders: The devices have a 12-inch diameter, and they are 33.5 inches tall. They include four speeds with variable cubic feet per minute (CFM) and cover up to 1,600 ft². The advanced disinfection includes: Ultrafine Particulate HEPA-Rx Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Germicidal Ultraviolet (UV-C) Bulbs, Hydroxyl Radical Reactivity Chamber, and Revitalizing Negative Ion Chamber. Each device also includes auto functionality as well as air quality sensors. For more details see the cylinder device toward the bottom of this page: www.purgevirus.com/portable-devices

HVAC Bipolar Ionization Disinfection: Prior to the technology production and on-site installation, Purge Virus conducted a comprehensive site visit to review the existing HVAC equipment. The key for successful disinfection is to align the right technology to each facility. Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines, Purge Virus used multiple bipolar ionization devices in the air handling units (AHUs) that meet the Underwriter Laboratories (UL 867 and UL 2998) with zero ozone production. This advanced system is some of the only technology in the world that meets the dual criteria. Ionization inactivates the proteins that form the “spikes” on the COVID-19 acellular microorganisms. The result is indoor air quality (“IAQ”) that is cleaner than outdoor air and protects humans from infection by COVID-19.

Bipolar Ionization Necklaces: Bipolar ionization damages the surface structure of the coronavirus at the molecular level and results in an inability of the virus to cause infection. The devices are worn around the neck and attach to expelled breath droplets and dust particles that can transport viruses, enlarging them so they are more easily caught in filters. It is an active process that provides continuous disinfection.

Watch-Like Wearables: This wrist worn device monitors temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen level and provides the data to a secure, smartphone app that provides an alert if the individual has abnormal deviations with these health indicators and signs of COVID-19 infection. It is part of a daily screening process that is part of the overall safety plan.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contacts:

Wayman Baker, PhD

EVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

FOMO CORP.

630-286-9560

ir@fomoworldwide.com

https://www.fomoworldwide.com/

Dwain Schenck

Media Contact

203-223-5230

dwain@schenckstrategies.com

www.schenckstrategies.com

Roderick Martin – Managing Partner

AGILE Technologies Group

rodmartin@4AGILEtech.com

www.4AGILEtech.com

Thomas Cleary - National Sales Director

Purge Virus

973-809-6633

Tom.Cleary@PurgeVirus.com

www.PurgeVirus.com