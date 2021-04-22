Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,947 in the last 365 days.

Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2021.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Andrew May Tamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707 615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.