WOW! Unlimited Media Announces New Season of Popular Animated Series Castlevania

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frederator Studios, a company of WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) announces Season 4 of its popular animated show, Castlevania. The highly anticipated 10-episode series premieres May 13th on Netflix.



Castlevania was the first original anime series to debut on Netflix in July 2017. Based on a beloved Konami video game, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, the show quickly garnered a huge fan base. Its second season scored a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an IGN award in 2018 for Best Animated Series, calling it the ‘gold standard’ for video game adaptations.

“As the first hit franchise under the WOW! umbrella, we are proud to have brought Castlevania to Netflix audiences worldwide,” says Frederator and WOW! CEO Michael Hirsh. “Season 4 is the perfect culmination of a storyline that has captured the loyalty and imagination of such a huge fanbase; we look forward to continuing to bring our portfolio of popular franchises to audiences around the globe.”

Castlevania is an original show by Frederator Studios amongst a portfolio of well-known properties including the TikTok phenomenon Catbug, a new original show based on Gail Carriger’s New York Times best-selling book series Parasol Protectorate, a new children’s series based on the award-winning hit show, Maggie and the Ferocious Beast, and the smash hit Bee and Puppycat, appearing on Netflix in early 2022.

About Frederator Studios

Founded in 1998, Frederator Studios is a critically acclaimed Emmy-award winning animation studio. Frederator is the leading studio in paving the way for new genres in animation, starting new trends in the space with their hit series Adventure Time, Castlevania, Bee and PuppyCat, and The Fairly OddParents.

About WOW! Unlimited Media

WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

For further information visit: www.wowunlimited.co

