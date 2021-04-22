THE WORLD REVOLUTION IN ORAL HYGIENE HAS BEGUN: CWASH IS NOW AVAILABLE ON THE MARKET
BRESCIA, ITALIA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Biomedicals, a young italian startup, who since 2018 designs and builds aids for people with motor disabilities, is revolutionizing the world of oral hygiene with a new product: Cwash.
Thanks to Cwash brushing your teeth is even easier: the device has been designed to allow proper oral hygiene without the use of water or toothpaste. The operation is simple: Cwash consists of an innovative gradual release bite that, combined with the vibration of the bite itself, allows effective cleaning.
Cwash is small, can be taken anywhere, and is smart, thanks to the app - already available on Playstore and AppleStore - which records usage statistics and allows you to change some parameters of use, such as duration of treatment or vibration intensity.
Cwash is also perfect for those who have a little time: the recommended standard treatment duration is only 30 seconds.
For those who are not tech-friendly, Cwash, of course, can be used without the app too.
It is such a cool and real revolution, born from the work of Research & Development team of Plus Biomedicals, which has as its mission the design of aids to improve the daily life of disabled, elderly, or bedridden. The Cwash project, which started at the end of 2018, was born from the idea of the two co-founders Simone Mora and Francesco Vavassori and a team of experts in the field of dentistry with the aim of creating a device that facilitates oral hygiene in people not self-sufficient making them autonomous in this daily and personal action.
During the development of the product, the team of Plus Biomedicals realized that Cwash can be a product for everyone: for those who travel, for those who work, for those who have little time.
The product will be officially present on the Italian market from September, but now is available here in world premiere at an advantageous price through the American crowdfunding portal Indiegogo.
Fiordaliso Sufflico
