Onfleet Announces Carbon Emissions Offset Initiative, Partnership with Pachama

Onfleet to work with customers and partners to invest in projects that offset environmental impact of deliveries.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfleet , the leading global provider of last mile delivery management software, announced today a major initiative to offset the impact of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions resulting from deliveries powered by its platform. Dubbed Onfleet Offset, the program will calculate the CO 2 impact of its customers’ delivery operations and share in the cost of offsetting emissions by investing in Gold Standard, VCS, CAR and ACR verified nature conservancy projects such as reforestation and old forest protections. Onfleet’s partner, Pachama, will verify and monitor the impact of these projects using computer vision and machine learning technologies.



With the support of its customers, Onfleet hopes to offset 5,000 tons of CO 2 per month by the end of this year and expects to have offset a total of more than 100,000 tons of CO 2 by the end of 2022, which is the equivalent of taking 20,000 cars off the road for a full year.

“Safe and convenient deliveries are a part of our daily lives, but that doesn’t mean we should accept the negative environmental impact that often comes along with them,” said Khaled Naim, Onfleet’s CEO and Co-founder. “As we celebrate some key milestones in 2021 – our 6th birthday just yesterday and our 100 millionth delivery next month – we’re excited to give back in a meaningful way and do our part to support a more sustainable future with the announcement of Onfleet Offset on Earth Day.”

The program, which kicks off on May 1, will offset emissions through the purchasing of carbon credits at $8 per metric ton. Customers that opt into the program will contribute $4 per metric ton of carbon credits for their deliveries, which will then be matched by Onfleet to fully offset customers’ delivery emissions. Emissions resulting from deliveries will be determined through the usage of EPA GHG coefficients and vehicle mileage.

“We are thrilled to add Onfleet’s contribution to our forestry-focused, verified projects,” said Diego Saez-Gil, CEO and Co-founder at Pachama, “Along with customers like Shopify and Microsoft, Onfleet’s trust in our portfolio and proven management helps us invest in powerful, verifiable, long-term projects that capture carbon and restore nature.”

Through efficiency improvements with features such as route optimization and automated dispatching, Onfleet’s software already enables customers to effectively reduce fleet fuel consumption. Via improved routing efficiency, Onfleet has helped prevent tens of thousands of tons of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere over the past several years. Onfleet Offset takes things a step further, allowing customers to purchase carbon credits for the remaining emissions and neutralize the environmental impact of their delivery operations, with Onfleet contributing equally to the offset with its own capital.

Onfleet Offset has already received commitments from a dozen customers, including Thistle, Foxtrot, BoxKnight and Territory Foods.

“Territory Foods salutes Onfleet’s effort to measure the impact of our deliveries and create a program that makes it easy for us to now join in the cost of offsetting via carbon credits,” said Nishal Narechania, VP of Product at Territory Foods.

Visit onfleet.com/offset to learn about how the company calculates emissions based on EPA standards, as well as details on specific projects the program will be supporting.

About Onfleet

Onfleet is the leading global provider of last mile delivery management software. The company powers hundreds of thousands of deliveries per day in more than 90 countries. Onfleet connects businesses, dispatchers, and recipients in real-time to simplify the last mile experience, resulting in increased operational efficiencies and consistent cost savings of 50% for customers. Launched in 2015, Onfleet is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at https://onfleet.com/ .

About Pachama

Pachama brings the latest technology in remote sensing and AI to the world of forest carbon in order to enable forest conservation and restoration to scale. Pachama’s core technology harnesses satellite imaging with artificial intelligence to measure carbon captured in forests. Pachama was founded in 2018 by Diego Saez-Gil and Tomas Aftalion, two technology entrepreneurs originally from Argentina, now based in Silicon Valley, California. The company is backed by some of the top venture capital funds focused on climate tech including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon Climate Fund, LowerCarbon Capital, Saltwater, and Y Combinator.

