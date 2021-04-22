BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group partners with Brane Capital to expand compliance offerings to Government Agencies and Financial Institutions

COMPREHENSIVE COMPLIANCE PLATFORM ADDS VAULT BANK-GRADE CUSTODY

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") ( CSE: BIGG ; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Brane Capital, a Canadian fintech company, focused on the emergent digital asset market.



This partnership will provide highly secure custodial solutions with continuous address monitoring for financial institutions and law enforcement agencies, closing the gap between government institutions, regulated financial institutions, and the emerging blockchain industry. The combined solutions give customers the option to integrate BIG’s blockchain compliance solutions within Brane's existing infrastructure.

BIG's Compliance Suite platform will enhance compliance capabilities for financial institutions and law enforcement customers, bringing real-time transaction monitoring and high-risk transactions under one roof. Brane Capital built a proprietary one-stop vault protection protocol that allows the account holder to secure a wide range of cryptocurrencies, with one step in the event of account breach or unexpected loss of an authority holder. This partnership will prevent future losses of cryptocurrency resulting from the loss of a single person or entity holding the unshared private keys. This proprietary protection is designed to prevent scenarios like the QuadrigaCX locked wallet case.

Law enforcement customers can quickly liquidate their crypto into fiat currency using BIGG’s Netcoins cryptocurrency exchange, and without having to go through an auction process which is how seized cryptocurrency is currently liquidated. The combined offering will also allow law enforcement agents and financial institutions to monitor high-risk addresses.

“This partnership and its combined capabilities further enhances Brane’s turnkey custody solution, and closes the gap on crypto compliance for our institutional clients,” said Brane President Jerome Dwight, former CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Canada. “These additional capabilities enable Brane to bring a truly standout offering to the Canadian and global markets, and will establish our leadership position in digital asset custody services.”

Lance Morginn, President of Blockchain Intelligence Group, said that “Brane Capital is uniquely positioned to help BIG expand our products and services in the crypto custody services space. This collaboration helps financial institutions and law enforcement agencies protect the crypto industry and ensure compliance under the current regulations. The custody solution Brane Capital has built allows for secure custody with built-in secure emergency protocols.”

Also, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate 245,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $3 per common share for a period of five years. The stock options will vest over a 24 month period, with 25% of the options vesting on each of the 6th, 12th, 18th and 24 month anniversary of the grant date. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

On behalf of Board

Mark Binns

CEO

mark@biggdigitalassets.com

T:+1.844.515.2646

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) and Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators, and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a risk score for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com

About Brane Capital

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified – first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 — the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.