Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,952 in the last 365 days.

Conifer Holdings Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for May 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company plans to release its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast:     CNFR Q1 2021 Financial Results Webcast
      or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
       
Conference Call:     844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 11, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of its specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer utilizes a variety of distribution channels, but largely markets through independent agents. Conifer is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: CNFR), and additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Conifer Holdings Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for May 12, 2021

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.