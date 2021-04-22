Gain Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders 2021 World Congress

Abstract highlighting Gain’s STAR candidate for Parkinson’s disease selected as one of the 10 Best Abstracts at the conference

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) (“Gain”), a biotechnology company focused on redefining drug discovery by identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, today announced a poster presentation at the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPRD) 2021 World Congress being held virtually May 1-4, 2021. The presentation will highlight data demonstrating the potential of the company’s structurally targeted allosteric regulators (STARs) to restore relevant biological function in vitro and improve motor deficits in an in vivo model of Parkinson’s disease.



Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: “Preclinical development of brain-penetrant structurally targeted allosteric regulators for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson’s disease and related α-synucleinopathies”

Presenter: Roberto Maj, Pharm.D., Head of Development, Gain Therapeutics

Presentation Number: BA04

Date/Time: The poster will be available starting Saturday, May 1, 2021, 14:30 CET/ 08:30 ET and will be accessible for the duration of the conference

The presentation will be featured as one of the 10 Best Abstracts in 2021. Additional details can be found on the IAPRD 2021 World Conference website at https://www.iaprd-world-congress.com/. Presentation materials will be available on the Gain website following the conference.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Gain’s product candidates; and the business strategies and development plans of Gain. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gain’s ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

