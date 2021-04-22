Names of Impaired Driving Victims to Be Memorialized on Newfoundland and Labrador Monument

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartbreaking, yet important annual event, MADD Canada and its Newfoundland and Labrador Chapters and Community Leaders are preparing to add new names to the Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving.



The memorial monument, located in Grand Falls-Windsor, honours the memories of innocent victims killed or injured in impaired driving crashes. It is currently etched with the names of 72 individuals.



MADD Canada is working with families of other victims to have their names added to the monument. If you have lost a loved one in an impaired driving crash, or if you or a family member has been injured, and would like to have a name memorialized on the monument, please contact: Gloria Appleby, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager at 1-866-381-8310 or gappleby@madd.ca. The deadline to submit names is June 30, 2021.



“The memorial monument is a powerful and moving way to remember victims, and provides their families and friends with a safe and peaceful place to pay tribute to their loved ones,” said Ms. Appleby said.



A ceremony to honour the new names added to the monument this year, and to pay tribute to all victims of impaired driving, will be held on Saturday, September 18.

MADD Canada is committed to honouring the memories of victims, acknowledging injuries and losses sustained, and reminding the public about the devastating toll of this entirely preventable crime. If you or someone you know have been a victim of impaired driving and would like to learn more about MADD Canada’s Victim Services program, please contact Ms. Appleby or visit madd.ca.

For further information, please contact: Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victim Services at 1-866-876-5224 or ssullivan@madd.ca