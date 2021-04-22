Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) Fills Gap in Massive Live-Streaming Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Savvy Companies Seizing Live-Streaming Opportunity in Massive Market, Adding NFTs to Artist Offering.”

With traditional media in decline, the trend towards streaming has created a massive marketplace with no signs of slowing down. Underpinned by growing adoption of cloud-based solutions to increase the reach of video content, with blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies improving video quality and ever-growing popularity of mobile devices, analysts at Grand View Research peg the global video streaming market at $50.11 billion in 2020 with robust 21.0% compound annual growth expected to 2028. . . .

Against that backdrop, the last year has been an opportune time for Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) to launch its Fan Pass mobile and desktop platform as a novel entertainment service for both artists and their fans/consumers. Created by Robert Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, serial entrepreneurs with a track record of success, Friendable’s Fan Pass platform addresses a gap in the video-streaming market by giving artists and fans what they want: more insight into the ongoings of artists, musicians and celebrities through exclusive content offered by the Fan Pass service offerings.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The live-streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content “channels,” live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist. With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists — all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups. Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com .

