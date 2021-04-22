Northborough MA Holistic Homeopathic Medicine – Health Care Services Announced

Dr. Kristen Poe of Poe Holistic Health has announced her homeopathic, all-natural health care services. The clinic offers their services to patients in Northbrorough, MA, and surrounding areas.

/EIN News/ -- Shrewsbury, United States, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Kristen Poe, owner of Poe Holistic Health in Shrewsbury, MA, has announced an updated range of holistic and homeopathic treatment services. The clinic offers their services to residents of Shrewsbury, Northborough, and surrounding areas.

More information in available at https://www.poeholistichealth.com

The clinic’s updated selection of holistic and homeopathic health services come in response to a growing demand for alternative medicine. The services include Holistic Health Plans, Chronic Pain Therapy, Optimal Health and Lifestyle Management, Nutritional Deficiency and Intolerance Testing, Immune System Optimization, and more.

Personalized Holistic Health Plans are tailored to address each patient’s specific health concerns. These personalized plans can assist with common issues including anxiety and depression, nutritional deficiencies, digestive issues, cancer support, hormonal imbalances, and chronic pain.

While Traditional Western Medicine tends to base a treatment’s success on the elimination of physical symptoms alone, the holistic therapies utilized by Dr. Poe focus on the wellbeing of the individual as a whole. Dr. Poe’s treatments empower the individual to heal themselves by addressing the underlying causes(s) of their ailments and facilitating lifestyle changes.

Poe Holistic Health has responded to concerns brought on by the global pandemic by updating their nutrition and supplement services and offering their patients remote medical consultations and counselling options.

Dr. Poe’s services are ideal for those looking to replace or compliment traditional Western Medicine and pharmaceuticals with all-natural, homeopathic treatments. While the holistic services offered by the clinic are focused on optimizing the health and well-being of their patients, Dr. Poe recommends that her patients discuss any conditions, questions, treatments, or products with their licensed medical doctor.

Dr. Kristen Poe is a Holistic Heath Consultant and Naprapathic Therapist holding a Post-Graduate Diploma in Holistic Health, a PhD in Alternative Medicine, and Doctorate in Naprapathy. Dr. Poe is also the author of a children’s book about the importance of healthy eating and nutrition.

A satisfied patient said “Dr. Poe is so helpful, knowledgeable, and supportive. She truly knows her stuff and has the perfect balance of professionalism and realism. I learn something new each time we talk that helps me to maximize my personal health.”

Name: Kristen Poe Organization: Poe Holistic Health Address: 129 Hartford Turnpike, Suite 4E , Shrewsbury, MA 01545, United States Phone: +1-508-388-2853