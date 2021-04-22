Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the First Quarter of 2021

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu”, “we” or “our”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the first quarter (“Q1 2021”) ended March 31, 2021.



COVID-19 update

Due to COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, Beijing and Hebei Province and the “stay local” guidance prior to the Chinese New Year holiday (CNY), RevPAR in January and February 2021 recovered to 74% and 56% of 2019 respectively. Our hotel openings were also negatively impacted by the resurgence of COVID-19 during the first quarter. However, our performance started to recover steadily again post the CNY holiday. Particularly, after the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference during the first week of March, the Chinese government further eased travel restrictions which were in effect from March 16, 2021. After that, we saw strong recovery in hotel demand in the Beijing area, followed by other major tier 1 cities. Our RevPAR in March 2021 recovered to 95% of 2019, mainly driven by the strong recovery of business demand. Heading into April, the recovery trend continued. Our RevPAR during the Tomb Sweeping holiday recovered to 96% of same period of 2019, which demonstrated the strong recovery of leisure demand.

Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”) suffered from the several resurgences of COVID-19 pandemic in European countries. The lock down period there has been extended several times, and most likely to further extend to the end of May, 2021. European countries began their vaccination process in December 2020. However, due to the uncertainty of the completion of the vaccination process, and consequently the timing of business recovery, we are taking further cost reduction and cash flow measures, such as negotiating with landlords to reduce our rental costs, reducing or eliminating discretionary corporate spending and capital expenditures, etc. However, the extension of lockdown impacts should be partially offset by extension of the scope and duration of European government subsidy programs.



Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q1 2021



Closed (2)

in Q1 2021



Net added

in Q1 2021



As of

March 31, 2021 (3)



As of

March 31, 2021



Leased and owned hotels 2 (19 ) (17 ) 664 89,901 Manachised and franchised hotels 207 (98 ) 109 6,097 548,718 Total 209 (117 ) 92 6,761 638,619 (1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to Huazhu and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly include non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q1 2021, we temporarily closed 16 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.

(3) As of March 31, 2021, 43 hotels were requisitioned by governmental authorities.





As of March 31, 2021 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,383 1,269 Leased and owned hotels 422 5 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,961 1,264 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,378 1,339 Leased and owned hotels 242 14 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,136 1,325 Total 6,761 2,608





Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2020 2020 2021 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 211 272 243 15.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 184 224 203 10.2% Blended 189 231 209 10.6% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 43.8% 79.6% 64.0% 20.2 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 47.4% 80.8% 66.6% 19.2 p.p. Blended 46.7% 80.6% 66.2% 19.5 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 92 217 156 68.9% Manachised and franchised hotels 87 181 135 54.9% Blended 88 186 138 56.7%





For the quarter ended March 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2021 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 258 243 -5.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 211 203 -3.9% Blended 221 209 -5.6% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 83.6% 64.0% -19.6p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 79.8% 66.6% -13.3p.p. Blended 80.6% 66.2% -14.4p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 216 156 -27.8% Manachised and franchised hotels 169 135 -19.9% Blended 178 138 -22.5%





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

March 31,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

March 31, change ended

March 31, change ended

March 31, change 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,832 2,832 80 113 42.1 % 153 160 4.9 % 52.0 % 70.5 % 18.4 Leased and owned hotels 417 417 79 120 50.8 % 164 175 7.3 % 48.5 % 68.2 % 19.7 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,415 2,415 80 111 40.0 % 150 157 4.4 % 53.0 % 71.0 % 18.1 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,377 1,377 111 176 58.2 % 260 278 7.0 % 42.7 % 63.1 % 20.4 Leased and owned hotels 198 198 113 191 68.6 % 297 326 9.5 % 38.1 % 58.7 % 20.6 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,179 1,179 110 172 55.6 % 251 268 6.6 % 44.0 % 64.2 % 20.2 Total 4,209 4,209 92 138 50.2 % 190 204 7.6 % 48.4 % 67.5 % 19.2





Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

March 31,



For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy For the quarter yoy ended

March 31, change ended

March 31, change ended

March 31, change 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 2019 2021 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,290 2,290 158 110 -30.0 % 181 158 -12.7 % 87.1 % 69.8 % -17.3 Leased and owned hotels 396 396 175 117 -33.1 % 199 173 -13.1 % 88.1 % 67.9 % -20.2 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,894 1,894 153 109 -29.1 % 176 154 -12.4 % 86.9 % 70.4 % -16.5 Midscale and upscale hotels 842 842 248 174 -30.0 % 321 279 -13.0 % 77.2 % 62.2 % -15.0 Leased and owned hotels 173 173 302 189 -37.4 % 381 319 -16.4 % 79.1 % 59.2 % -19.9 Manachised and franchised hotels 669 669 229 168 -26.5 % 299 266 -11.0 % 76.5 % 63.2 % -13.3 Total 3,132 3,132 187 131 -29.9 % 224 195 -12.6 % 83.9 % 67.3 % -16.6

Operating Results: Legacy-DH (4)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Unopened hotels in pipeline Opened

in Q1 2021



Closed

in Q1 2021



Net added

in Q1 2021



As of

March 31, 2021(5)











As of

March 31,

2021











As of

March 31,

2021



Leased hotels 1 - 1 73 13,527 27 Manachised and franchised hotels - (1 ) (1 ) 47 10,366 14 Total 1 (1 ) - 120 23,893 41 (4) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(5) As of March 31, 2021, a total of 20 DH brand hotels were temporarily closed due to COVID-19.





For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2020 2020 2021 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 96.8 78.4 77.9 -19.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 79.5 73.3 59.0 -25.8% Blended 89.3 76.3 68.5 -23.3% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 52.6% 20.9% 14.6% -38.0p.p. Managed and franchised hotels 50.4% 25.4% 26.5% -24.0p.p. Blended 51.7% 22.5% 18.8% -32.8p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 51.0 16.4 11.4 -77.7% Managed and franchised hotels 40.1 18.6 15.6 -61.0% Blended 46.1 17.2 12.9 -72.1%

Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of March 31, 2021 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,397 363,494 1,280 HanTing Hotel 2,767 255,385 659 Hi Inn 436 25,228 99 Elan Hotel(6) 972 59,319 468 Ibis Hotel 208 21,901 43 Zleep Hotels 14 1,661 11 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,484 299,018 1,369 Ibis Styles Hotel 70 8,119 26 Starway Hotel 453 38,110 272 JI Hotel 1,137 139,943 577 Orange Hotel 345 38,537 181 Crystal Orange Hotel 121 16,240 69 Manxin Hotel 63 6,155 54 Madison Hotel 25 3,850 43 Mercure Hotel 108 17,846 64 Novotel Hotel 12 3,387 14 Joya Hotel 10 1,842 0 Blossom House 27 1,272 26 Grand Mercure Hotel 7 1,485 6 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts 49 11,574 9 IntercityHotel(7) 45 7,931 21 MAXX by Steigenberger(8) 5 777 4 Jaz in the City 2 424 2 Other partner hotels 5 1,526 1 Total 6,881 662,512 2,649 (6) As of March 31, 2021, 9 Ni Hao Hotels were included in the operational hotel total for Elan Hotels and 96 Ni Hao hotels were included in the pipeline total for Elan Hotels.

(7) As of March 31, 2021, 4 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.

(8) As of March 31, 2021, 3 pipeline hotels of MAXX by Steigenberger were in China.

About Huazhu Group Limited

Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of March 31, 2021, Huazhu operated 6,881 hotels with 662,512 rooms in operation in 16 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, and Ni Hao Hotel. Upon the completion of the acquisition of DH on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added five brands to its portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotels. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that Huazhu appoints, and Huazhu collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of March 31, 2021, Huazhu operates 16 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 84 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

Huazhu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Huazhu Investor Relations

Tel: 86 (21) 6195 9561

Email: ir@huazhu.com

http://ir.huazhu.com