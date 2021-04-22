Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American National Bankshares Reports First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- DANVILLE, Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter 2021 earnings of $11.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share. Those results compare to net income of $8.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and net income of $8.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, recognized for the fourth quarter of 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley commented, “We are certainly pleased with our first quarter results, with growth noted in revenues and in particular our noninterest lines of business. We are encouraged by the optimism surrounding the potential end of the pandemic and prospects for the economy with continued stimulus support.

“We were very active in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) during the quarter, with this program continuing to support our customers, while providing a meaningful contribution to both revenues and earnings. We continued to see excellent credit quality during the quarter, resulting in no additional allowance requirement or provision expense for the period. Noninterest revenues were strong for the quarter, with solid growth in our wealth, mortgage and insurance revenues. Operating expenses adjusted for the impacts of PPP were in line with expectations. Low interest rates, excess liquidity and light loan demand were headwinds during the quarter, but we saw some notable improvement in loan activity toward the end of the quarter and as we enter the second quarter.

“We have begun to return to the Bank and fully opened our lobbies to our customers with prudent safety protocols. We remain focused on supporting and protecting our employees, customers and communities while creating shareholder value.”

First quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity (annualized) of 18.45% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 14.90% in the previous quarter and 15.32% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).
  • Average deposits grew 1.8% during the quarter and 24.8% over the same quarter of 2020; the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 0.30% in the first quarter, compared to 0.43% in the previous quarter and 0.89% in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 3.20% for the quarter, down from 3.22% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and from 3.52% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).
  • Noninterest revenues increased $1.7 million, or 40.3%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $1.4 million, or 31.7%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Noninterest expense decreased $594 thousand, or 4.1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $731 thousand, or 5.5%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.
  • The Company had no provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a provision of $585 thousand for the previous quarter, and a provision of $953 thousand in the same quarter in the prior year. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021, down from 0.01% for the corresponding quarter in the prior year and 0.05% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.10% at March 31, 2021, down from 0.12% at December 31, 2020 and 0.16% at March 31, 2020.

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION’s (“SBA’s”) PPP

The Company continued to participate in the SBA’s PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act in the first quarter of 2021. There were 805 loans processed for approximately $80.7 million from the second round of the program. In addition to the new loans, $105.1 million of first round loans from 2020 were forgiven in first quarter 2021 compared to $56.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total outstanding net PPP loans were $183.8 million at March 31, 2021 down from $211.3 at December 31, 2020. Total PPP fees recognized in net interest income during the quarter were $2.9 million compared to the prior quarter’s $2.4 million as a result of the forgiveness. The interest income from the total PPP portfolio generated $526,000 in revenues for the first quarter compared to $639,000 in the previous quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $22.4 million, an increase of $277 thousand, or 1.3%, from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.5 million, or 12.6%, from the first quarter of 2020. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 3.20%, down from 3.22% in the prior quarter and down from 3.52% in the same period a year ago (non-GAAP). The first quarter of 2021 benefited from the recognition of a higher level of remaining net fees on PPP loans that were forgiven during the quarter. The increase in net interest income from the same quarter in the prior year was attributable to the PPP program and reduced deposit costs from a significantly lower rate environment.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the first quarter of 2021, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $948 thousand compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter and $957 thousand for the same period in 2020. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):

  For the remaining nine months of 2021 $1,299  
  For the years ending (estimated):    
  2022 1,203  
  2023 689  
  2024 416  
  2025 302  
  2026 185  
  Thereafter 536  

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $2.9 million as of March 31, 2021 down from $3.7 million at December 31, 2020, and down from $4.0 million at March 31, 2020. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.10% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2020 and 0.16% at March 31, 2020.

There was no provision expense for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $585 thousand for the previous quarter and $953 thousand for the same period in the previous year. The first quarter of 2021 warranted a significantly lower provision than the fourth quarter of 2020 based on loan activity, an improving economy, ongoing low charge-off and delinquency rates, and overall strong asset quality metrics. However, risk levels in general remain elevated particularly in certain industry segments. The allowance for loan losses was $21.4 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and $14.1 million at March 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.00% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.05% in the previous quarter and 0.01% for the same period in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.08% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2020 and 0.76% at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans was 1.19% at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

American National continues to utilize a Disaster Assistance Program for borrowers in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act. At March 31, 2021, American National had interest only deferrals to customers with outstanding balances amounting to $19.3 million, representing less than 1.0% of total loans held for investment, which compares to $30.0 million, or 1.5%, of total loans held for investment, at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021 $16.4 million of the $19.3 million was the result of second and third interest deferrals.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $1.7 million, or 40.3%, to $5.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 from $4.2 million in the prior quarter and increased $1.4 million, or 31.7%, from the same period in the prior year. The largest increases for the first quarter over the previous quarter were in income from mortgage banking, up $276 thousand or 26.5%; income from small business investment companies, up $192 thousand or 81.4%; and income from insurance investments, up $846 thousand or over 100%, respectively. Comparing the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2020, increases were noted in all categories except for service charges on deposit accounts, securities gains, net, and losses on premises and equipment, net.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 amounted to $14.1 million, down $594 thousand, or 4.1%, when compared to the $14.7 million for the previous quarter and up $731 thousand, or 5.5%, from $13.3 million during the same period in the previous year. The first quarter of 2021 reflects a reduction in salaries and benefits expense associated with the deferral of $604 thousand in costs associated with the origination of PPP loans during the quarter. The fourth quarter of 2020 included $650 thousand in pension and salary expenses resulting from a voluntary early retirement package recognized as one-time costs. The increase from the first quarter of 2020 was attributable primarily to increases in salaries and benefits and occupancy expense reflecting normal growth, and the benefit of small bank credits in the FDIC assessment line item for 2020 that reduced expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was 20.9%. This compares to 15.7% for the same period in the prior year. In the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company benefited from a provision of the CARES Act which allowed it to recognize a tax benefit for the net operating loss (NOL) five-year carryback of the NOL acquired in the acquisition of HomeTown Bankshares Corporation in 2019. An income tax benefit was realized on the NOL for the difference between the 21% corporate tax rate and the higher rate of 35% in effect prior to 2018.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were $3.1 billion and increased $578.4 million from the first quarter of 2020. The balance sheet at March 31, 2021 reflected a slight shift in the mix of assets from the previous quarter but primarily remained constant. The growth over the same period a year ago is primarily due to loan and deposit growth associated with the PPP program and growth in core deposits during the period.

At March 31, 2021, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.0 billion, a decrease of $36.4 million, or 7.2% annualized, from December 31, 2020. The change was primarily a result of the changes discussed previously from the PPP. Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment were slightly lower, contracting $8.9 million or 0.5% from year-end 2020.

Investment securities amounted to $482.1 million at March 31, 2021, with growth of $16.1 million, or 3.4%, compared to December 31, 2020, and growth of $139.4 million, or 40.7%, compared to March 31, 2020.

Deposits amounted to $2.6 billion at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, with growth of $561.9 million, or 27.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. The growth over the previous quarter and the prior period of 2020 is a result of continued higher than average cash balances being maintained by customers as elevated savings rates and liquidity patterns continue. This pattern has been prevalent since the second quarter of 2020 and is consistent with trends with other commercial banks.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.42% at March 31, 2021 as compared to 8.34% at December 31, 2020 and 9.61% at March 31, 2020. The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.74%, 14.16%, 15.56% and 9.56%, respectively at March 31, 2021.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.1 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.0 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (6) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (7) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
       
  March 31
    2021       2020  
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 33,266     $ 39,602  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   383,984       69,968  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   482,143       342,769  
Restricted stock, at cost   8,024       8,682  
Loans held for sale   17,929       2,666  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1,978,640       1,854,928  
Less allowance for loan losses   (21,416 )     (14,065 )
Net Loans   1,957,224       1,840,863  
Premises and equipment, net   39,336       39,632  
Other real estate owned, net   443       984  
Goodwill   85,048       85,048  
Core deposit intangibles, net   5,710       7,301  
Bank owned life insurance   28,635       27,970  
Other assets   31,690       29,580  
       
Total assets $ 3,073,432     $ 2,495,065  
       
       
Liabilities      
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $ 907,721     $ 567,772  
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing   455,457       343,291  
Money market deposits   688,051       524,234  
Savings deposits   236,518       181,564  
Time deposits   344,787       453,806  
Total deposits   2,632,534       2,070,667  
Customer repurchase agreements   39,205       42,114  
Long-term borrowings   35,656       35,567  
Other liabilities   24,244       23,424  
Total liabilities   2,731,639       2,171,772  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,      
none outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,      
10,958,171 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and      
10,957,502 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020   10,894       10,898  
Capital in excess of par value   153,651       153,817  
Retained earnings   178,015       157,064  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net   (767 )     1,514  
Total shareholders' equity   341,793       323,293  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,073,432     $ 2,495,065  




American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  3/31/21   12/31/20   3/31/20
Interest and Dividend Income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 22,273     $ 22,654     $ 21,321  
Interest and dividends on securities:          
Taxable   1,632       1,536       2,037  
Tax-exempt   103       103       112  
Dividends   119       121       132  
Other interest income   77       84       264  
Total interest and dividend income   24,204       24,498       23,866  
           
Interest Expense:          
Interest on deposits   1,287       1,821       3,312  
Interest on short-term borrowings   11       22       129  
Interest on long-term borrowings   483       509       506  
Total interest expense   1,781       2,352       3,947  
           
Net Interest Income   22,423       22,146       19,919  
Provision for loan losses   -       585       953  
           
Net Interest Income After Provision          
for Loan Losses   22,423       21,561       18,966  
           
Noninterest Income:          
Trust fees   1,206       1,025       1,012  
Service charges on deposit accounts   622       677       721  
Other fees and commissions   1,139       1,037       941  
Mortgage banking income   1,318       1,042       549  
Securities gains, net   -       -       814  
Brokerage fees   218       192       211  
Income from Small Business Investment Companies   428       236       55  
Income (loss) from insurance investments   788       (58 )     48  
Losses on premises and equipment, net   (49 )     (13 )     (82 )
Other   252       83       226  
Total noninterest income   5,922       4,221       4,495  
           
Noninterest Expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   7,518       8,225       7,360  
Occupancy and equipment   1,533       1,470       1,366  
FDIC assessment   224       206       95  
Bank franchise tax   438       425       426  
Core deposit intangible amortization   381       391       427  
Data processing   778       764       763  
Software   329       342       356  
Other real estate owned, net   117       26       (9 )
Other   2,747       2,810       2,550  
Total noninterest expense   14,065       14,659       13,334  
           
Income Before Income Taxes   14,280       11,123       10,127  
Income Taxes   2,991       2,329       1,585  
Net Income $ 11,289     $ 8,794     $ 8,542  
           
Net Income Per Common Share:          
Basic $ 1.03     $ 0.80     $ 0.77  
Diluted $ 1.03     $ 0.80     $ 0.77  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:          
Basic   10,971,466       10,975,349       11,025,185  
Diluted   10,976,177       10,978,931       11,031,310  



American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited          
           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)              
  1st Qtr   4th Qtr   1st Qtr
    2021       2020       2020    
EARNINGS          
Interest income $ 24,204     $ 24,498     $ 23,866    
Interest expense   1,781       2,352       3,947    
Net interest income   22,423       22,146       19,919    
Provision for loan losses   -       585       953    
Noninterest income   5,922       4,221       4,495    
Noninterest expense   14,065       14,659       13,334    
Income taxes   2,991       2,329       1,585    
Net income   11,289       8,794       8,542    
           
PER COMMON SHARE          
Net income per share - basic $ 1.03     $ 0.80     $ 0.77    
Net income per share - diluted   1.03       0.80       0.77    
Cash dividends paid   0.27       0.27       0.27    
Book value per share   31.19       30.77       29.50    
Book value per share - tangible (a)   22.91       22.47       21.08    
Closing market price   33.07       26.21       23.90    
           
FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Return on average assets   1.49   %   1.18   %   1.37   %
Return on average common equity   13.19       10.48       10.56    
Return on average tangible common equity (a)   18.45       14.90       15.32    
Average common equity to average assets   11.31       11.30       12.99    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)   8.42       8.34       9.61    
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent   3.20       3.22       3.52    
Efficiency ratio (a)   47.70       53.92       54.46    
Effective tax rate   20.95       20.94       15.65    
           
PERIOD-END BALANCES          
Securities $ 490,167     $ 474,806     $ 351,451    
Loans held for sale   17,929       15,591       2,666    
Loans, net   1,978,640       2,015,056       1,854,928    
Goodwill and other intangibles   90,758       91,139       92,349    
Assets   3,073,432       3,050,010       2,495,065    
Assets - tangible (a)   2,982,674       2,958,871       2,402,716    
Deposits   2,632,534       2,611,330       2,070,667    
Customer repurchase agreements   39,205       42,551       42,114    
Long-term borrowings   35,656       35,630       35,567    
Shareholders' equity   341,793       337,894       323,293    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   251,035       246,755       230,944    
           
AVERAGE BALANCES          
Securities (b) $ 458,760     $ 372,529     $ 369,730    
Loans held for sale   11,237       8,601       3,156    
Loans, net   2,009,166       2,063,397       1,829,125    
Interest-earning assets   2,814,291       2,754,455       2,274,920    
Goodwill and other intangibles   90,976       91,358       91,738    
Assets   3,026,952       2,971,505       2,491,591    
Assets - tangible (a)   2,935,976       2,880,147       2,399,853    
Interest-bearing deposits   1,740,418       1,701,395       1,495,565    
Deposits   2,582,539       2,536,363       2,069,927    
Customer repurchase agreements   43,746       40,819       41,519    
Other short-term borrowings   -       -       3    
Long-term borrowings   35,640       35,617       35,554    
Shareholders' equity   342,231       335,671       323,573    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a)   251,255       244,313       231,835    
           
American National Bankshares Inc.          
Financial Highlights          
Unaudited          
           
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)              
  1st Qtr   4th Qtr   1st Qtr
    2021       2020       2020    
CAPITAL          
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   10,971,466       10,975,349       11,025,185    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   10,976,177       10,978,931       11,031,310    
           
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM        
Total shares of common stock repurchased   54,023       -       140,526    
Average price paid per share of common stock $ 29.51     $ -     $ 35.44    
           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES          
Beginning balance $ 21,403     $ 21,088     $ 13,152    
Provision for loan losses   -       585       953    
Charge-offs   (22 )     (331 )     (105 )  
Recoveries   35       61       65    
Ending balance $ 21,416     $ 21,403     $ 14,065    
           
LOANS          
Construction and land development $ 159,801     $ 140,071     $ 141,154    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   364,549       373,680       376,554    
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   628,742       627,569       576,809    
Residential real estate   266,595       269,137       301,284    
Home equity   100,643       104,881       118,030    
Commercial and industrial   447,109       491,256       331,507    
Consumer   11,201       8,462       9,590    
Total $ 1,978,640     $ 2,015,056     $ 1,854,928    
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END        
Nonperforming loans:          
90 days past due and accruing $ 162     $ 262     $ 459    
Nonaccrual   2,323       2,434       2,579    
Other real estate owned and repossessions   443       958       984    
Nonperforming assets $ 2,928     $ 3,654     $ 4,022    
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.08   %   1.06   %   0.76   %
Allowance for loan losses to          
nonperforming loans   861.81       793.88       462.97    
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.10       0.12       0.16    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.13       0.13       0.16    
Annualized net charge-offs          
to average loans   0.00       0.05       0.01    
           
           
OTHER DATA          
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 666,653     $ 614,016     $ 492,850    
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d) $ 382,419     $ 362,022     $ 235,359    
Number full-time equivalent employees (e)   340       342       355    
Number of full service offices   26       26       26    
Number of loan production offices   1       1       1    
Number of ATMs   36       37       38    
           
           
Notes:          
           
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of
non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end
of this release.
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.
(c) - Market value.
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance
sheet.          
(e) - Average for quarter.          
           




Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
                         
          Interest          
  Average Balance   Income/Expense (a)   Yield/Rate  
                         
    2021     2020     2021     2020   2021   2020  
Loans:                        
Commercial $ 464,677   $ 332,920   $ 5,790   $ 3,543   5.05 % 4.28 %
Real estate   1,548,091     1,489,319     16,390     17,663   4.23   4.74  
Consumer   7,635     10,042     127     157   6.75   6.29  
Total loans (b)   2,020,403     1,832,281     22,307     21,363   4.43   4.67  
                         
Securities:                        
U.S. Treasury   15,303     9,049     12     36   0.31   1.59  
Federal agencies & GSEs   105,337     103,311     305     576   1.16   2.23  
Mortgage-backed & CMOs   258,003     197,774     973     1,144   1.51   2.31  
State and municipal   58,493     40,825     315     288   2.15   2.82  
Other   21,624     18,771     275     264   5.09   5.63  
Total securities   458,760     369,730     1,880     2,308   1.64   2.50  
                         
Deposits in other banks   335,128     72,909     77     264   0.09   1.46  
                         
Total interest-earning assets   2,814,291     2,274,920     24,264     23,935   3.46   4.21  
                         
Non-earning assets   212,661     216,671                  
                         
Total assets $ 3,026,952   $ 2,491,591                  
                         
Deposits:                        
Demand $ 450,953   $ 331,357     40     123   0.04   0.15  
Money market   683,948     515,339     276     1,188   0.16   0.93  
Savings   227,404     178,896     7     53   0.01   0.12  
Time   378,113     469,973     964     1,948   1.03   1.67  
Total deposits   1,740,418     1,495,565     1,287     3,312   0.30   0.89  
                         
Customer repurchase agreements   43,746     41,519     11     129   0.10   1.25  
Other short-term borrowings   -     3     -     -   -   1.01  
Long-term borrowings   35,640     35,554     483     506   5.42   5.69  
Total interest-bearing                        
liabilities   1,819,804     1,572,641     1,781     3,947   0.40   1.01  
                         
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   842,121     574,362                  
Other liabilities   22,796     21,015                  
Shareholders' equity   342,231     323,573                  
Total liabilities and                        
shareholders' equity $ 3,026,952   $ 2,491,591                  
                         
Interest rate spread                 3.06 % 3.20 %
Net interest margin                 3.20 % 3.52 %
                         
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)           22,483     19,988          
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)           60     69          
Net interest income         $ 22,423   $ 19,919          
                         
                         
Notes:                        
                         
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  




American National Bankshares Inc.            
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
Unaudited            
             
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                
  1st Qtr   4th Qtr   1st Qtr  
    2021       2020       2020    
EFFICIENCY RATIO            
Noninterest expense $ 14,065     $ 14,659     $ 13,334    
Add/subtract: gain/loss on sale of OREO   (111 )     (8 )     27    
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization   (381 )     (391 )     (427 )  
  $ 13,573     $ 14,260     $ 12,934    
             
Net interest income $ 22,423     $ 22,146     $ 19,919    
Tax equivalent adjustment   60       69       69    
Noninterest income   5,922       4,221       4,495    
Subtract: gain on securities   -       -       (814 )  
Add: loss on fixed assets   49       13       82    
  $ 28,454     $ 26,449     $ 23,751    
             
Efficiency ratio   47.70   %   53.92   %   54.46   %
             
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME          
Non-GAAP measures:            
Interest income - loans $ 22,307     $ 22,697     $ 21,363    
Interest income - investments and other   1,957       1,870       2,572    
Interest expense - deposits   (1,287 )     (1,821 )     (3,312 )  
Interest expense - customer repurchase            
agreements   (11 )     (22 )     (129 )  
Interest expense - other short-term borrowings   -       -       -    
Interest expense - long-term borrowings   (483 )     (509 )     (506 )  
Total net interest income $ 22,483     $ 22,215     $ 19,988    
Less non-GAAP measures:            
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans   (34 )     (43 )     (42 )  
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities   (26 )     (26 )     (27 )  
GAAP measures $ 22,423     $ 22,146     $ 19,919    
             
             
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY          
Return on average equity (GAAP basis)   13.19   %   10.48   %   10.56   %
Impact of excluding average goodwill            
and other intangibles   5.26       4.42       4.76    
Return on average tangible equity            
(non-GAAP)   18.45   %   14.90   %   15.32   %
             
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS            
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis)   11.12   %   11.08   %   12.96   %
Impact of excluding goodwill and            
other intangibles   (2.70 )     (2.74 )     (3.35 )  
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio            
(non-GAAP)   8.42   %   8.34   %   9.61   %
             
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE            
Book value per share (GAAP basis) $ 31.19     $ 30.77     $ 29.50    
Impact of excluding goodwill and            
other intangibles   (8.28 )     (8.30 )     (8.42 )  
Tangible book value per share            
(non-GAAP) $ 22.91     $ 22.47     $ 21.08    
             
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE            
Allowance for loan losses $ 21,416     $ 21,403     $ 14,065    
Credit discount on purchased loans   6,528       7,255       10,547    
Adjusted loan loss allowance $ 27,944     $ 28,658     $ 24,612    
             
Total loans, net $ 1,978,640     $ 2,015,056     $ 1,854,928    
Subtract: PPP loans, net   (183,783 )     (211,275 )     -    
Total loans less PPP loans, net $ 1,794,857     $ 1,803,781     $ 1,854,928    
             
Adjusted loan loss allowance to            
total loans less PPP loans, net   1.56   %   1.59   %   1.33   %
             


Contact:    
    Jeffrey W. Farrar
    Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
    (434)773-2274
    farrarj@amnb.com


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


