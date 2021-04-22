South Carolina EMS Trauma Advisory Council to Meet April 22

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 21, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C.—The South Carolina EMS Trauma Advisory Council will meet Thursday, April 22 at 1 p.m. This will be a virtual meeting.

The State Trauma Advisory Council is legislatively established and acts as an advisory body for trauma care system development and provides technical support to DHEC in areas of trauma care system design, trauma standards, data collection and evaluation, performance improvement, trauma system funding, and evaluation of the trauma care system and trauma care programs.

For more information, click here or contact the DHEC Trauma Program at 803-545-4866.

###