CareDx to Debut Multicenter Data on AlloSure® Lung, an Analytically and Clinically Validated Biomarker of Graft Injury for Lung Transplant Patients

Leading transplant clinicians to present data in seven abstracts at International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that experts will be presenting 22 clinical abstract presentations at the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions, to be held between April 24-28, 2021.



Abstracts will focus on AlloSure Lung, the company’s unique and proprietary surveillance technology for lung transplant patients. The new research, many from large multicenter prospective studies, demonstrates the validity and use of CareDx’s AlloSure in lung transplantation. These important studies extend this technology for donor derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) that has already been proven in heart and kidney transplant patients. The new data will be presented during virtual abstract sessions and a virtual symposium by leaders in the field of lung transplantation.

“We are thrilled to be sharing this new data with our colleagues at ISHLT. AlloSure Lung will undoubtedly change the way that we manage the care of our lung transplant patients, helping us to non-invasively rule-out allograft injury related to allograft rejection or CLAD,” said Brian Keller, M.D., Ph.D., The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“Lung transplant recipients have one of the highest incidences of acute rejection, with only half of grafts surviving five years post-transplant,” said Reg Seeto, President and CEO, CareDx. “We are so excited to share the data on AlloSure Lung. The seven lung presentations will cover a variety of evidence-based clinical results supporting the clinical utility of AlloSure in this population.”

The following AlloSure Lung abstracts will be presented:

Early Phase Circulating Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA in Patients after Lung Transplantation – K. Noda, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Cell-Free DNA Tissue Damage Mapping in Transplant Patients Infected with COVID-19 - T. E. Andargie, Genomic Research Alliance for Transplantation (GRAfT) and Laboratory of Applied Precision Omics, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)

Cell-Free DNA to Monitor Immunosuppression Adequacy in Lung Transplantation - A. Charya, Genomic Research Alliance for Transplantation (GRAfT)

Cell Free DNA Levels in Patients with Acute Rejection after Lung Transplantation - I. Timofte, University of Maryland Medical Center

Telemedicine with a Cell-Free DNA Based Monitoring Approach Maintains Lung Allograft Function While Reducing Frequency of Invasive Bronchoscopy – P. Shah, Johns Hopkins University

Biological Variation of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA in Lung Transplant Recipients - M. B. Keller, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda

A Longitudinal Assessment of Donor Derived Cell Free DNA in Lung Transplant Recipients – J.B. Smith, Department of Medicine, University of Colorado



In addition, CareDx will host its lung symposium: “AlloSure Lung: Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA as an Innovative Biomarker for Lung Transplant Patients,” on Monday, April 26th, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Eastern.



Speakers include:

Deborah Levine, M.D., University of Texas, San Antonio Health System

Kiran Khush, M.D., Stanford Health Care

Sam Weigt, M.D., UCLA Health

Pali Shah, M.D., Johns Hopkins Medicine

Brian Keller, M.D., Ph.D., The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

In addition to its seven lung abstracts, CareDx is honored to also have had 15 heart abstracts accepted for presentation at ISHLT.



About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

