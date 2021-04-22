Pool Corporation Reports Record First Quarter Results and Increases 2021 Earnings Guidance

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



Record net sales for Q1 2021 with overall growth of 57% and 51% growth in base business

Record Q1 2021 operating income of $129.0 million, up 263% from Q1 2020 with a 690 basis point improvement in operating margin

Q1 2021 diluted EPS increase of 223% to a record $2.42, or an increase of 227% to $2.32, excluding tax benefits in both periods and non-cash impairments recorded in Q1 2020

Net cash provided by operations of $77.1 million, an increase of $57.4 million from the first three months of 2020

2021 earnings guidance increased to $11.85 - $12.60 per diluted share from previous $9.12 - $9.62 range



COVINGTON, La., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) today reported record results for the first quarter of 2021 and increased 2021 earnings guidance.

“What an incredible quarter, backed by an incredible team. We kicked off the year with truly remarkable results, including record net sales and phenomenal bottom line results. We achieved over $1.0 billion in net sales in the first quarter of 2021, a milestone in our company’s history and a reflection of our focus on providing extraordinary customer service. Looking ahead at the remainder of the year, we expect to achieve strong growth tempered by tougher comps in the back half of the year. We are well-positioned to accomplish our strategic initiatives and have the right team in place to continue to build on our legacy of success,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

In the first quarter of 2021, net sales increased 57% to a record $1.06 billion compared to $677.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, while base business sales grew 51%. Our sales have continued to benefit from elevated demand for residential pool products, driven by home-centric trends influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintenance, replacement, refurbishment and construction activity remains strong as families create and expand home-based outdoor living and entertainment spaces, resulting in broad sales gains across nearly all product categories.

Gross profit increased 59% to a record $301.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $189.6 million in the same period of 2020. Base business gross profit improved 54% over the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin increased 40 basis points to 28.4% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 28.0% in the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin was favorably impacted by improvements from supply chain initiatives and timing differences in customer early buy purchases year-over-year, which were partially offset by increased sales of lower margin, big-ticket items in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Selling and administrative expenses (operating expenses) increased 12% to $172.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $154.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, reflecting an increase of $11.5 million in performance-based compensation expense and increases in other growth-driven costs. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses decreased to 16.2% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 22.7% in the same period of 2020 due to strong expense control and our ability to leverage our existing network.

Operating income in the first quarter of 2021 increased 263% to $129.0 million compared to $35.6 million in the same period in 2020. Operating margin was 12.2% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 5.3% in the first quarter of 2020.

We recorded a $4.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, tax benefit from Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a tax benefit of $8.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, realized in the same period of 2020.

Net income increased 219% to $98.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $30.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income, excluding the prior year impact of non-cash impairments, net of tax, increased 165% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period. Earnings per diluted share increased 223% to $2.42 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.75 in the same period of 2020. Excluding the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods and the impact of non-cash impairments, net of tax, in 2020, adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 227% to $2.32 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.71 in the first quarter of 2020. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the addendum of this release.

On the balance sheet at March 31, 2021, total net receivables, including pledged receivables, increased 41% compared to March 31, 2020, driven by our March sales growth and partially offset by improved collections. Inventory levels increased 14% to $977.2 million compared to March 31, 2020, reflecting organic business growth and inventory from recently acquired businesses of $55.5 million. Total debt outstanding was $433.2 million at March 31, 2021, a $152.9 million decrease from total debt at March 31, 2020, as we continue to utilize operating cash flows to decrease debt balances.

The increase in net income drove net cash provided by operations to $77.1 million in the first three months of 2021 compared to $19.7 million in the first three months of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the addendum to this release) was $140.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $53.4 million in the same period of the prior year. Interest expense decreased compared to last year primarily due to lower average debt levels and lower average interest rates.

“We believe that our industry-leading position, combined with strong demand trends and a solid backlog of projects, will benefit our results throughout the 2021 season. While we expect to face tougher year-over-year comparisons and potential industry capacity constraints as the year progresses, our outstanding results in the first quarter of 2021 and increased confidence in growth through the remainder of the year leads us to update our annual earnings guidance range to $11.85 to $12.60 per diluted share, including the impact of year-to-date tax benefits of $0.10. Our previous 2021 earnings guidance range was $9.12 to $9.62 per diluted share, including an estimated $0.11 tax benefit,” said Arvan.

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates 400 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release includes “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are generally identifiable through the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions and include projections of earnings. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent to which home-centric trends will continue, accelerate or reverse; the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions; changes in the economy and the housing market; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; competition from other leisure product alternatives and mass merchants; our ability to continue to execute our growth strategies; excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.

POOL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,060,745 $ 677,288 Cost of sales 759,614 487,659 Gross profit 301,131 189,629 Percent 28.4 % 28.0 % Selling and administrative expenses 172,100 147,097 Impairment of goodwill and other assets — 6,944 Operating income 129,031 35,588 Percent 12.2 % 5.3 % Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 2,582 4,789 Income before income taxes and equity earnings 126,449 30,799 Income tax provision (benefit) 27,869 (25 ) Equity earnings in unconsolidated investments, net 75 88 Net income $ 98,655 $ 30,912 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.45 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 2.42 $ 0.75 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 40,215 40,125 Diluted 40,846 40,955 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.55





POOL CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31, March 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,078 $ 17,808 $ 9,270 52 % Receivables, net (1) 122,938 66,328 56,610 85 Receivables pledged under receivables facility 364,664 279,587 85,077 30 Product inventories, net (2) 977,228 858,190 119,038 14 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,390 16,465 8,925 54 Total current assets 1,517,298 1,238,378 278,920 23 Property and equipment, net 109,830 113,987 (4,157 ) (4 ) Goodwill 267,914 193,380 74,534 39 Other intangible assets, net 11,854 9,832 2,022 21 Equity interest investments 1,305 1,260 45 4 Operating lease assets 209,036 174,653 34,383 20 Other assets 24,456 16,291 8,165 50 Total assets $ 2,141,693 $ 1,747,781 $ 393,912 23 % Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 634,998 $ 517,620 $ 117,378 23 % Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 134,670 62,614 72,056 115 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 12,409 16,353 (3,944 ) (24 ) Current operating lease liabilities 61,265 55,703 5,562 10 Total current liabilities 843,342 652,290 191,052 29 Deferred income taxes 31,134 30,464 670 2 Long-term debt, net 420,762 569,697 (148,935 ) (26 ) Other long-term liabilities 38,945 26,470 12,475 47 Non-current operating lease liabilities 149,582 120,462 29,120 24 Total liabilities 1,483,765 1,399,383 84,382 6 Total stockholders’ equity 657,928 348,398 309,530 89 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,141,693 $ 1,747,781 $ 393,912 23 %

(1) The allowance for doubtful accounts was $4.7 million at March 31, 2021 and $6.9 million at March 31, 2020.

(2) The inventory reserve was $13.7 million at March 31, 2021 and $10.3 million at March 31, 2020.





POOL CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change Operating activities Net income $ 98,655 $ 30,912 $ 67,743 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 6,884 7,001 (117 ) Amortization 421 336 85 Share-based compensation 3,837 3,654 183 Equity earnings in unconsolidated investments, net (75 ) (88 ) 13 Impairment of goodwill and other assets — 6,944 (6,944 ) Other 2,723 3,715 (992 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Receivables (199,672 ) (124,542 ) (75,130 ) Product inventories (200,185 ) (156,856 ) (43,329 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,507 ) 4,633 (10,140 ) Accounts payable 369,665 256,874 112,791 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 367 (12,855 ) 13,222 Net cash provided by operating activities 77,113 19,728 57,385 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (683 ) (13,642 ) 12,959 Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds (8,839 ) (8,340 ) (499 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,522 ) (21,982 ) 12,460 Financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 342,500 248,700 93,800 Payments on revolving line of credit (308,656 ) (256,543 ) (52,113 ) Proceeds from asset-backed financing 110,000 97,400 12,600 Payments on asset-backed financing (125,000 ) (17,300 ) (107,700 ) Payments on term facility (2,313 ) (2,313 ) — Proceeds from short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 4,280 6,479 (2,199 ) Payments on short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt (3,740 ) (1,871 ) (1,869 ) Payments of deferred financing costs — (12 ) 12 Payments of deferred and contingent acquisition consideration (362 ) (281 ) (81 ) Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 2,912 6,358 (3,446 ) Payments of cash dividends (23,299 ) (22,147 ) (1,152 ) Purchases of treasury stock (71,516 ) (66,619 ) (4,897 ) Net cash used in financing activities (75,194 ) (8,149 ) (67,045 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 553 (372 ) 925 Change in cash and cash equivalents (7,050 ) (10,775 ) 3,725 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 34,128 28,583 5,545 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 27,078 $ 17,808 $ 9,270





ADDENDUM

Base Business

The following table breaks out our consolidated results into the base business component and the excluded component (sales centers excluded from base business):

(Unaudited) Base Business Excluded Total (in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,015,632 $ 674,082 $ 45,113 $ 3,206 $ 1,060,745 $ 677,288 Gross profit 290,115 188,292 11,016 1,337 301,131 189,629 Gross margin 28.6 % 27.9 % 24.4 % 41.7 % 28.4 % 28.0 % Operating expenses (1) 160,995 152,815 11,105 1,226 172,100 154,041 Expenses as a % of net sales 15.9 % 22.7 % 24.6 % 38.2 % 16.2 % 22.7 % Operating income (loss) (1) 129,120 35,477 (89 ) 111 129,031 35,588 Operating margin 12.7 % 5.3 % (0.2 )% 3.5 % 12.2 % 5.3 %

(1) Base business and total for 2020 reflect $6.9 million of impairment from goodwill and other assets.





We have excluded the following acquisitions from our base business results for the periods identified:



Acquired Acquisition

Date Net

Sales Centers

Acquired Periods

Excluded TWC Distributors, Inc. (1) December 2020 10 January - March 2021 Jet Line Products, Inc. October 2020 9 January - March 2021 Northeastern Swimming Pool Distributors, Inc. (1) September 2020 2 January - March 2021 Master Tile Network LLC (1) February 2020 4 January - March 2021 and

February - March 2020

(1) We acquired certain distribution assets of each of these companies.



When calculating our base business results, we exclude sales centers that are acquired, closed or opened in new markets for a period of 15 months. We also exclude consolidated sales centers when we do not expect to maintain the majority of the existing business and existing sales centers that are consolidated with acquired sales centers.

We generally allocate corporate overhead expenses to excluded sales centers on the basis of their net sales as a percentage of total net sales. After 15 months of operations, we include acquired, consolidated and new market sales centers in the base business calculation including the comparative prior year period.

The table below summarizes the changes in our sales center count in the first three months of 2021.

December 31, 2020 398 Acquired locations — New locations 3 Consolidated location (1 ) March 31, 2021 400





Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or net loss plus interest and other non-operating expenses, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, goodwill and other non-cash impairments and equity earnings or loss in unconsolidated investments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of cash flow or liquidity as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We have included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is widely used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a useful supplemental accrual-based liquidity measure in conjunction with net cash flows provided by or used in operating activities to help investors understand our ability to provide cash flows to fund growth, service debt, repurchase shares and pay dividends as well as compare our cash flow generating capacity from period to period, excluding the impact of period-to-period changes in working capital.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, net cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The table below presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities. Please see page 5 for our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,092 $ 53,419 Add: Interest and other non-operating expenses, net of interest income (2,501 ) (4,685 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (27,869 ) 25 Other 2,723 3,715 Change in operating assets and liabilities (35,332 ) (32,746 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 77,113 $ 19,728

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 98,655 $ 30,912 Add: Interest and other non-operating expenses (1) 2,582 4,789 Income tax provision (benefit) 27,869 (25 ) Share-based compensation 3,837 3,654 Equity earnings in unconsolidated investments (75 ) (88 ) Impairment of goodwill and other assets — 6,944 Depreciation 6,884 7,001 Amortization (2) 340 232 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,092 $ 53,419

(1) Shown net of interest income and includes gains and losses on foreign currency transactions and amortization of deferred financing costs as discussed below.

(2) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs of $81 and $104 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively. This non-cash expense is included in Interest and other non-operating expenses, net on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted Income Statement Information

We have included adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release as supplemental disclosures, because we believe these measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our year-over-year operating performance. We believe these measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income and diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP, respectively, and in the context of our other disclosures in this press release. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 98,655 $ 30,912 Impairment of goodwill and other assets — 6,944 Tax impact on impairment of long-term note (1) — (654 ) Adjusted net income $ 98,655 $ 37,202

(1) As described in our April 23, 2020 earnings release, our effective tax rate at March 31, 2020 was a 0.1% benefit. Excluding impairment from goodwill and intangibles and tax benefits from ASU 2016-09 recorded in the first quarter of 2020, our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 25.4%, which we used to calculate the tax impact related to the $2.5 million long-term note impairment.





