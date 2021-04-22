Kraig Biocraft Laboratories subsidiary, Spydasilk Enterprises, files for registration of multiple Spider Silk brand trademarks

Kings Group, Kraig’s joint venture partner, leads branding, with unique trademarks centered on spider silk

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that Spydasilk Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Spydasilk Enterprises”), the Company’s Singapore based joint venture, with M the Movement and Kings Golden Harvest Pte Ltd (collectively, “Kings Group”), has applied for its first four Spydasilk brand trademarks with the US Patent and Trademark office.



These first four trademarks include brand and product specific marking that Spydasilk Enterprises will use in the branding and marketing of its yarns, textiles, and finished garments.

“Our goal was to design the Spydasilk trademarks to be clean, distinctive, and powerful, able to stand alone or work in collaboration with co-branding opportunities with potential product partners. I think that our design team delivered on all four of these criteria, creating a memorable brand with the unique inspired design,” said Walter Wee, CIO of Kings Group.

In addition to Spydasilk Enterprises developing a premium apparel, based on Kraig Labs’ spider silk technologies, Kraig Labs and Kings Group are simultaneously building other spider silk sales markets outside of apparel and textiles. With that in mind, the companies are working quickly to build Spydasilk Enterprises’ down channel distribution network. These additional markets are expected to further expand the previously announced exclusive purchase and sales agreement, valued at up to US$40 million.

“SpydaSilk is obviously a unique enterprise, so we wanted to create trademarks that highlight the technology at the center of the brand. These trademarks provide distinctive styling that will help our customers easily identify Spydasilk’s product and the performance driven technologies at the heart of their design,” said Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs’ founder and CEO.

About Kings Group and M the Movement

Kings Group is headquartered in Singapore and established regional offices with multiple assets in Indonesia and Vietnam. Kings Group envisions itself to be a forerunner in International Marketing and Trading; bridging domestic businesses and projecting their products internationally.

For further information, please visit www.kings.com.sg.

M the Movement is Kings Group’s premiere eco-friendly luxury streetwear line. Internationally recognized and loved by celebrities globally.

For more information, please visit www.mthemovement.com

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

