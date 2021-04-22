Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Summit Financial Group Reports Record Quarterly EPS and Net Income

Q1 2021 Diluted EPS $0.80 compared to $0.79 for Q4 2020 and $0.35 for Q1 2020

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported first quarter 2021 net income of $10.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, both representing a quarterly record. In comparison, earnings for fourth quarter 2020 were $10.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, and for first quarter 2020 were $4.51 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “For the second consecutive quarter, Summit achieved both record quarterly earnings per share and net income in Q1 2021. I am particularly pleased by our continued strong core operating performance, highlighted by our strong year-over-year growth in revenue, all while maintaining a relatively stable net interest margin and well-controlled noninterest expenses. Such results serve to validate not only our core growth strategies, but our ability to remain disciplined despite somewhat challenging economic conditions. I am inspired by our gaining momentum towards our goal to be a consistently growing, high-performing community banking institution.”

Highlights for Q1 2021

  • Net interest income was nearly unchanged compared to Q4 2020, despite Q1 2021 having two less days than Q4 2020, and increased 22.4 percent year over year, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.
  • Net interest margin in Q1 2021 decreased 11 basis points to 3.65 percent as compared to the linked quarter, as yield on interest earning assets decreased 20 basis points while the cost of deposits and other funding declined 10 basis points.
  • Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and PPP loans, loan balances increased a net $135.8 million during the quarter.
  • Recorded provision for credit losses of $1.50 million in Q1 2021 compared to $3.00 million in Q4 2020 and $5.25 million in Q1 2020; our increased credit provisions in 2020 were principally due to the estimated potential future economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Efficiency ratio was 49.79 percent compared to 49.38 percent in the linked quarter and 51.41 percent for Q1 2020.
  • Net foreclosed properties expenses decreased to $227,000 in Q1 2021 compared to $676,000 in Q4 2020, as net losses on sales of foreclosed properties in Q1 2021 totaled $113,000 compared to $489,000 in Q4 2020, and write downs of foreclosed properties to estimated fair values totaled $23,000 in Q1 2021 compared to $64,000 in Q4 2020. During Q1 2020, such write downs totaled $946,000 and realized net gains were $61,000.
  • Realized $476,000 securities gains in Q1 2021 compared to $912,000 in the linked quarter and $1.04 million in Q1 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased slightly to 1.21 percent compared to 1.16 percent for the linked quarter and 1.16 percent at first quarter end 2020.

Results from Operations

Total revenue for first quarter 2021, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 20.4 percent to $31.2 million, which included $476,000 in realized securities gains, compared to $25.9 million for first quarter 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, net interest income was $26.3 million, an increase of 22.4 percent from the $21.4 million reported in the prior-year first quarter and remained nearly unchanged compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for first quarter 2021 was 3.65 percent compared to 3.76 percent for both the linked quarter and the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.60 percent for Q1 2021, 3.70 percent for Q4 2020 and 3.70 percent for Q1 2020.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for first quarter 2021 was $4.97 million compared to $5.78 million for the linked quarter and $4.50 million for the comparable period of 2020, which included realized securities gains of $476,000 in Q1 2021, $912,000 in the linked quarter and $1.04 million in Q1 2020. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $4.50 million for first quarter 2021 and $3.46 million for first quarter 2020. Mortgage origination revenue was $998,000 in Q1 2021 compared to $1.16 million for Q4 2020 and $214,000 in Q1 2020 due to higher volumes of secondary market loans driven primarily by historically low interest rates.

We recorded a $1.50 million provision for credit losses during first quarter 2021 compared to $3.00 million for the linked quarter and $5.25 million in Q1 2020.

Q1 2021 total noninterest expense decreased 1.0 percent to $16.4 million compared to the linked quarter and increased 9.6 percent compared to $15.0 million for the prior-year first quarter. This year-over-year increase resulted primarily due to the acquisition of Cornerstone, MVB Bank branches and WinFirst during 2020. Additionally, other significant factors contributing to the changes in total noninterest expense period over period are as follows: decreased write downs of foreclosed properties to estimated fair values totaling $23,000 in Q1 2021 compared to $64,000 in Q4 2020 and $946,000 in Q1 2020, net losses on sales of foreclosed properties in Q1 2021 of $113,000 compared to $489,000 in Q4 2020 and net gains of $61,000 during Q1 2020 and deferred director compensation expense totaling $236,000 in Q1 2021, compared to $571,000 in Q4 2020 and income of $483,000 in Q1 2020.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2021, total assets were $3.25 billion, an increase of $141.8 million, or 4.6 percent since December 31, 2020. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $2.42 billion at March 31, 2021, up $38.1 million, or 1.6 percent, from the $2.38 billion reported at year-end 2020. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and PPP loans, increased $135.8 million during the quarter, or 26.0 percent (annualized), while net mortgage warehouse lines and PPP loans decreased $83.2 million and $12.6 million, respectively.

At March 31, 2021, core deposits were $2.61 billion, an increase of $149.8 million, or 6.1 percent, since year end 2020. During Q1 2021, checking deposits increased $118.5 million or 8.6 percent, core time deposits declined by $4.0 million or 0.9 percent and savings deposits increased $35.3 million or 5.7 percent.

Shareholders’ equity was $293.4 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to $281.6 million at December 31, 2020.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $18.47 as of March 31, 2021 compared to $17.50 at December 31, 2020 and $17.17 at March 31, 2020. Summit had 12,950,714 outstanding common shares at Q1 2021 quarter end compared to 12,942,004 at year end 2020.

As announced in Q1 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During Q1 2021, no shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

We incurred net loan charge-offs of $189,000 in first quarter 2021 (0.03 percent of average loans annualized), compared to fourth quarter 2020 net loan charge-offs of $239,000 while $1.99 million and $2.34 million were added to the allowance for loan credit losses through the provision for credit losses during Q1 2021 and Q4 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.39 percent of total loans as of March 31, 2021, compared to 1.34 percent at year-end 2020.

During Q1 2021, we decreased our allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments $485,000 primarily due to an improved economic forecast and during Q4 2020, we added $665,000 through the provision for credit losses.

As of March 31, 2021, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $39.3 million, or 1.21 percent of assets, which included a $3.3 million downgraded client relationship in the hospitality industry, compared to NPAs of $35.9 million, or 1.16 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $29.1 million, or 1.16 percent of assets at the end first quarter 2020. The Q1 2021 increase was partially offset by sales of $1.67 million of foreclosed properties during the quarter.

The following tables summarize the aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 classified by types of loans and impacted borrowers.

    Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 3/31/2021
Dollars in thousands Total Loan
Balance as of
3/31/2021		  Loans Modified
to Interest Only
Payments		 Loans Modified
to Payment
Deferral		 Total Loans
Modified		 Percentage
of Loans
Modified
Hospitality Industry $ 123,829 $ 14,546 $ 9,154 $ 23,700 19.1 %
Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores   146,837   7,223   -   7,223 4.9 %
Owner-Occupied Retail Stores   143,246   -   -   - 0.0 %
Restaurants   8,192   -   -   - 0.0 %
Oil & Gas Industry   16,831   -   -   - 0.0 %
Other Commercial Loans   1,235,204   -   581   581 0.0 %
Total Commercial Loans   1,674,139   21,769   9,735   31,504 1.9 %
Residential 1-4 Family Personal   292,846   12   2,282   2,294 0.8 %
Residential 1-4 Family Rentals   184,108   -   -   - 0.0 %
Home Equity Loans   77,684   -   -   - 0.0 %
Total Residential Real Estate Loans   554,638   12   2,282   2,294 0.4 %
Consumer Loans   32,924   -   76   76 0.2 %
Mortgage Warehouse Loans   187,995   -   -   - 0.0 %
Credit Cards and Overdrafts   2,375   -   -   - 0.0 %
Total Loans $ 2,452,071 $ 21,781 $ 12,093 $ 33,874 1.4 %
           


    Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 12/31/2020
Dollars in thousands Total Loan
Balance as of
12/31/2020		  Loans Modified
to Interest Only
Payments		 Loans Modified
to Payment
Deferral		 Total Loans
Modified		 Percentage of
Loans
Modified
Hospitality Industry $ 121,502 $ 40,513 $ 12,930 $ 53,443 44.0 %
Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores   135,405   7,223   447   7,670 5.7 %
Owner-Occupied Retail Stores   126,451   2,317   1,246   3,563 2.8 %
Restaurants   7,481   -   -   - 0.0 %
Oil & Gas Industry   17,152   -   -   - 0.0 %
Other Commercial Loans   1,134,759   12,006   286   12,292 1.1 %
Total Commercial Loans   1,542,750   62,059   14,909   76,968 5.0 %
Residential 1-4 Family Personal   305,093   159   1,754   1,913 0.6 %
Residential 1-4 Family Rentals   194,612   148   73   221 0.1 %
Home Equity Loans   81,588   -   -   - 0.0 %
Total Residential Real Estate Loans   581,293   307   1,827   2,134 0.4 %
Consumer Loans   33,906   48   143   191 0.6 %
Mortgage Warehouse Loans   251,810   -   -   - 0.0 %
Credit Cards and Overdrafts   2,394   -   -   - 0.0 %
Total Loans $ 2,412,153 $ 62,414 $ 16,879 $ 79,293 3.3 %
           

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.25 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 43 banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)      
Q1 2021 vs Q1 2020      
       
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
Dollars in thousands 3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Change
Statements of Income      
  Interest income      
  Loans, including fees $ 27,538   $ 25,235 9.1 %
  Securities   2,157     2,310 -6.6 %
  Other   67     98 -31.6 %
  Total interest income   29,762     27,643 7.7 %
  Interest expense      
  Deposits   2,496     5,351 -53.4 %
  Borrowings   1,014     849 19.4 %
  Total interest expense   3,510     6,200 -43.4 %
  Net interest income   26,252     21,443 22.4 %
  Provision for credit losses   1,500     5,250 n/m
  Net interest income after provision      
  for credit losses   24,752     16,193 52.9 %
         
  Noninterest income      
  Trust and wealth management fees   638     665 -4.1 %
  Mortgage origination revenue   998     214 366.4 %
  Service charges on deposit accounts   1,100     1,263 -12.9 %
  Bank card revenue   1,341     933 43.7 %
  Realized securities gains   476     1,038 -54.1 %
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   298     264 12.9 %
  Other income   123     125 -1.6 %
  Total noninterest income   4,974     4,502 10.5 %
  Noninterest expense      
  Salaries and employee benefits   9,004     7,672 17.4 %
  Net occupancy expense   1,174     883 33.0 %
  Equipment expense   1,581     1,429 10.6 %
  Professional fees   338     387 -12.7 %
  Advertising and public relations   90     152 -40.8 %
  Amortization of intangibles   405     429 -5.6 %
  FDIC premiums   277     165 67.9 %
  Bank card expense   573     503 13.9 %
  Foreclosed properties expense, net   227     966 -76.5 %
  Merger-related expense   440     788 -44.2 %
  Other expenses   2,324     1,625 43.0 %
  Total noninterest expense   16,433     14,999 9.6 %
  Income before income taxes   13,293     5,696 133.4 %
  Income taxes   2,933     1,190 146.5 %
  Net income $ 10,360   $ 4,506 129.9 %


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)    
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)    
Q1 2021 vs Q1 2020    
         
    For the Quarter Ended Percent
    3/31/2021 3/31/2020 Change
Per Share Data      
  Earnings per common share      
  Basic $ 0.80   $ 0.35   128.6 %
  Diluted $ 0.80   $ 0.35   128.6 %
         
  Cash dividends $ 0.17   $ 0.17   0.0 %
  Dividend payout ratio   20.6 %   49.1 % -58.0 %
         
  Average common shares outstanding      
  Basic   12,942,099     12,975,429   -0.3 %
  Diluted   13,002,062     13,028,409   -0.2 %
         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   12,950,714     12,920,244   0.2 %
         
Performance Ratios      
  Return on average equity   14.51 %   6.92 % 109.7 %
  Return on average tangible equity   18.49 %   8.55 % 116.3 %
  Return on average assets   1.31 %   0.73 % 79.5 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.65 %   3.76 % -2.9 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   49.79 %   51.41 % -3.2 %
         

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)          
           
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020
Statements of Income          
  Interest income          
  Loans, including fees $ 27,538   $ 27,897   $ 26,807   $ 25,624   $ 25,235
  Securities   2,157     2,228     2,382     2,253     2,310
  Other   67     51     57     60     98
  Total interest income   29,762     30,176     29,246     27,937     27,643
  Interest expense          
  Deposits   2,496     2,956     3,552     4,186     5,351
  Borrowings   1,014     1,014     928     685     849
  Total interest expense   3,510     3,970     4,480     4,871     6,200
  Net interest income   26,252     26,206     24,766     23,066     21,443
  Provision for credit losses   1,500     3,000     3,250     3,000     5,250
  Net interest income after provision          
  for credit losses   24,752     23,206     21,516     20,066     16,193
  Noninterest income          
  Trust and wealth management fees   638     626     622     582     665
  Mortgage origination revenue   998     1,163     780     641     214
  Service charges on deposit accounts   1,100     1,305     1,138     882     1,263
  Bank card revenue   1,341     1,237     1,237     1,087     933
  Realized securities gains   476     912     1,522     -     1,038
  Bank owned life insurance and annuity income   298     233     795     275     264
  Other income   123     301     113     131     125
  Total noninterest income   4,974     5,777     6,207     3,598     4,502
  Noninterest expense          
  Salaries and employee benefits   9,004     8,501     8,108     7,930     7,672
  Net occupancy expense   1,174     1,046     1,057     977     883
  Equipment expense   1,581     1,502     1,474     1,360     1,429
  Professional fees   338     370     364     417     387
  Advertising and public relations   90     207     145     93     152
  Amortization of intangibles   405     409     412     410     429
  FDIC premiums   277     261     320     110     165
  Bank card expense   573     573     589     560     503
  Foreclosed properties expense, net   227     676     607     240     966
  Merger-related expenses   440     218     28     637     788
  Other expenses   2,324     2,843     2,405     2,463     1,625
  Total noninterest expense   16,433     16,606     15,509     15,197     14,999
  Income before income taxes   13,293     12,377     12,214     8,467     5,696
  Income tax expense   2,933     2,126     2,594     1,518     1,190
  Net income $ 10,360   $ 10,251   $ 9,620   $ 6,949   $ 4,506


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:  SMMF)
Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
                           
     For the Quarter Ended 
      3/31/2021       12/31/2020       9/30/2020       6/30/2020       3/31/2020  
 Per Share Data                                       
  Earnings per common share                                      
  Basic $ 0.80     $ 0.79     $ 0.74     $ 0.54     $ 0.35  
  Diluted $ 0.80     $ 0.79     $ 0.74     $ 0.54     $ 0.35  
                                         
  Cash dividends $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
  Dividend payout ratio   20.6 %     21.5 %   ﻿﻿ 22.9 %   ﻿ 31.7 %     49.1 %
                                         
  Average common shares outstanding                                      
  Basic   12,942,099       12,932,768       12,922,158       12,911,979       12,975,429  
  Diluted   13,002,062       12,980,041       12,949,584       12,943,804       13,028,409  
                                         
  Common shares outstanding at period end   12,950,714       12,942,004       12,932,415       12,922,045       12,920,244  
                                         
 Performance Ratios                                       
  Return on average equity   14.51 %     14.90 %     14.38 %     10.75 %     6.92 %
  Return on average tangible equity   18.49 %     18.70 %     18.12 %     13.57 %     8.55 %
  Return on average assets   1.31 %     1.37 %     1.31 %     1.02 %     0.73 %
  Net interest margin (A)   3.65 %     3.76 %     3.64 %     3.68 %     3.76 %
  Efficiency ratio (B)   49.79 %     49.38 %     48.95 %     51.97 %     51.41 %

 

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)          
Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)          
             
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020
             
Assets          
  Cash and due from banks $ 20,732     $ 19,522     $ 16,257     $ 16,572     $ 18,633  
  Interest bearing deposits other banks   155,865       80,265       92,729       26,218       22,821  
  Debt securities, available for sale   311,384       286,127       297,989       322,539       305,045  
  Debt securities, held to maturity   99,457       99,914       91,600       80,497       -  
  Loans, net   2,418,029       2,379,907       2,222,450       2,192,541       1,982,661  
  Property held for sale   13,918       15,588       17,831       17,954       18,287  
  Premises and equipment, net   53,289       52,537       52,880       51,847       47,078  
  Goodwill and other intangible assets   54,239       55,123       48,101       48,513       34,132  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities   59,740       59,438       57,029       55,315       46,497  
  Other assets   61,482       57,963       49,996       49,355       38,168  
  Total assets $ 3,248,135     $ 3,106,384     $ 2,946,862     $ 2,861,351     $ 2,513,322  
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
  Deposits $ 2,725,010     $ 2,595,651     $ 2,451,891     $ 2,451,769     $ 2,044,914  
  Short-term borrowings   140,145       140,146       140,145       90,945       161,745  
  Long-term borrowings and          
     subordinated debentures   49,681       49,652       50,292       20,297       20,301  
  Other liabilities   39,854       39,355       32,571       34,909       30,337  
  Shareholders' equity   293,445       281,580       271,963       263,431       256,025  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,248,135     $ 3,106,384     $ 2,946,862     $ 2,861,351     $ 2,513,322  
             
  Book value per common share $ 22.66     $ 21.76     $ 21.03     $ 20.39     $ 19.82  
  Tangible book value per common share $ 18.47     $ 17.50     $ 17.31     $ 16.63     $ 17.17  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.5 %     7.4 %     7.7 %     7.6 %     9.0 %
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)            
               
    3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020  
Summit Financial Group, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 9.3 % 9.3 % 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.8 %  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 10.1 % 10.0 % 10.7 % 10.5 % 11.7 %  
  Total Risk-based Capital 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.9 % 11.3 % 12.5 %  
  Tier 1 Leverage 8.5 % 8.6 % 8.7 % 9.0 % 10.2 %  
               
Summit Community Bank, Inc.            
  CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.1 % 11.1 % 11.8 % 10.5 % 11.7 %  
  Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.1 % 11.1 % 11.8 % 10.5 % 11.7 %  
  Total Risk-based Capital 12.0 % 12.0 % 12.7 % 11.4 % 12.5 %  
  Tier 1 Leverage 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.0 % 10.2 %  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Loan Composition (unaudited)            
               
Dollars in thousands 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020  
               
Commercial   $ 358,971   $ 296,832   $ 338,685   $ 311,755   $ 224,659  
Mortgage warehouse lines   168,582     251,815     243,730     252,472     166,826  
Commercial real estate            
     Owner occupied   358,200     351,859     312,502     336,143     331,486  
     Non-owner occupied   735,594     685,563     618,624     593,168     580,619  
Construction and development            
     Land and development   106,312     107,342     97,343     92,706     92,332  
     Construction   126,011     91,100     66,878     48,115     43,121  
Residential real estate            
     Conventional   411,103     425,520     368,008     371,225     378,540  
     Jumbo     65,851     74,185     73,836     76,360     64,944  
     Home equity   77,684     81,588     82,991     88,929     75,170  
Consumer     34,083     35,269     35,905     35,781     36,611  
Other     9,680     11,080     13,302     13,053     12,961  
Total loans, net of unearned fees   2,452,071     2,412,153     2,251,804     2,219,707     2,007,269  
Less allowance for credit losses   34,042     32,246     29,354     27,166     24,608  
Loans, net $ 2,418,029   $ 2,379,907   $ 2,222,450   $ 2,192,541   $ 1,982,661  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Deposit Composition (unaudited)          
               
Dollars in thousands   3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020  
Core deposits              
   Non-interest bearing checking $ 505,264   $ 440,819   $ 420,070   $ 443,190   $ 337,446  
   Interest bearing checking   988,204     934,185     867,442     830,258     648,214  
   Savings     656,514     621,168     598,564     561,029     457,010  
   Time deposits     456,431     460,443     414,542     422,286     384,062  
Total core deposits   2,606,413     2,456,615     2,300,618     2,256,763     1,826,732  
               
Brokered time deposits   39,125     55,454     64,120     90,279     111,156  
Other non-core time deposits   79,472     83,582     87,153     104,727     107,026  
Total deposits $ 2,725,010   $ 2,595,651   $ 2,451,891   $ 2,451,769   $ 2,044,914  
               


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)        
Asset Quality Information (unaudited)          
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020
             
  Gross loan charge-offs $ 354     $ 434     $ 1,259     $ 218     $ 698  
  Gross loan recoveries   (165 )     (195 )     (245 )     (269 )     (197 )
     Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 189     $ 239     $ 1,014     $ (51 )   $ 501  
             
  Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.03 %     0.04 %     0.18 %     -0.01 %     0.10 %
  Allowance for loan credit losses $ 34,042     $ 32,246     $ 29,354     $ 27,166     $ 24,608  
  Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage          
      of period end loans   1.39 %     1.34 %     1.30 %     1.22 %     1.23 %
  Allowance for credit losses on          
      unfunded loan commitments $ 3,705     $ 4,190     $ 3,525     $ 3,477     $ 2,984  
  Nonperforming assets:          
     Nonperforming loans          
         Commercial $ 848     $ 525     $ 553     $ 754     $ 560  
         Commercial real estate   17,137       14,237       4,313       5,822       5,644  
         Residential construction and development   626       235       2       14       11  
         Residential real estate   6,667       5,264       5,104       5,873       4,343  
         Consumer   54       74       31       29       65  
         Other   -       -       -       35       100  
  Total nonperforming loans   25,332       20,335       10,003       12,527       10,723  
     Foreclosed properties          
         Commercial real estate   2,281       2,581       2,500       1,774       1,866  
         Commercial construction and development   3,884       4,154       4,154       4,511       4,511  
         Residential construction and development   7,129       7,791       10,330       10,645       10,774  
         Residential real estate   624       1,062       847       1,024       1,136  
  Total foreclosed properties   13,918       15,588       17,831       17,954       18,287  
    Other repossessed assets   -       -       -       -       49  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 39,250     $ 35,923     $ 27,834     $ 30,481     $ 29,059  
             
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans   1.03 %     0.84 %     0.44 %     0.56 %     0.53 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets   1.21 %     1.16 %     0.94 %     1.07 %     1.16 %
             
  Troubled debt restructurings          
       Performing $ 20,462     $ 21,375     $ 22,232     $ 22,117     $ 22,966  
       Nonperforming   3,828       3,127       2,988       3,003       2,831  
  Total troubled debt restructurings $ 24,290     $ 24,502     $ 25,220     $ 25,120     $ 25,797  


Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)          
    For the Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020
             
  Commercial $ 335   $ 1   $ 147   $ 196   $ 160
  Commercial real estate   508     274     1,740     1,231     2,106
  Construction and development   330     47     422     8     53
  Residential real estate   2,146     4,405     4,464     2,763     5,178
  Consumer   96     233     160     164     222
  Other   3     5     2     3     7
     Total $ 3,418   $ 4,965   $ 6,935   $ 4,365   $ 7,726
             


SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates
Q1 2021 vs Q4 2020 vs Q1 2020 (unaudited)
                       
  Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q1 2020
  Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /   Average Earnings / Yield /
Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate   Balances Expense Rate
                       
ASSETS                      
Interest earning assets                      
  Loans, net of unearned interest (1)                    
    Taxable $ 2,355,705   $ 27,419   4.72 %   $ 2,292,797   $ 27,774   4.82 %   $ 1,935,473   $ 25,089   5.21 %
    Tax-exempt (2)   12,679     151   4.83 %     13,062     156   4.75 %     14,873     185   5.00 %
  Securities                      
    Taxable   266,289     1,295   1.97 %     258,594     1,341   2.06 %     258,889     1,757   2.73 %
    Tax-exempt (2)   144,880     1,091   3.05 %     147,979     1,122   3.02 %     70,239     699   4.00 %
   Interest bearing deposits other banks                    
        and Federal funds sold   166,531     67   0.16 %     87,151     51   0.23 %     35,648     98   1.11 %
Total interest earning assets   2,946,084     30,023   4.13 %     2,799,583     30,444   4.33 %     2,315,122     27,828   4.83 %
                       
Noninterest earning assets                      
  Cash & due from banks   17,961           16,846           14,422      
  Premises & equipment   53,317           52,688           46,151      
  Other assets   167,343           157,436           120,846      
  Allowance for credit losses   (32,706 )         (30,778 )         (20,452 )    
    Total assets $ 3,151,999         $ 2,995,775         $ 2,476,089      
                       
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
                       
Liabilities                      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
  Interest bearing                      
    demand deposits $ 960,190   $ 394   0.17 %   $ 895,325   $ 357   0.16 %   $ 643,955   $ 1,081   0.68 %
  Savings deposits   642,241     645   0.41 %     607,481     716   0.47 %     449,021     1,337   1.20 %
  Time deposits   583,723     1,457   1.01 %     566,917     1,883   1.32 %     615,102     2,933   1.92 %
  Short-term borrowings   140,146     469   1.36 %     140,243     467   1.32 %     119,607     630   2.12 %
  Long-term borrowings and                      
     subordinated debentures   49,664     545   4.45 %     49,637     547   4.38 %     20,304     219   4.34 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,375,964     3,510   0.60 %     2,259,603     3,970   0.70 %     1,847,989     6,200   1.35 %
                       
Noninterest bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits   451,957           426,441           339,340      
  Other liabilities   38,393           34,558           28,400      
    Total liabilities   2,866,314           2,720,602           2,215,729      
                       
Shareholders' equity   285,685           275,173           260,360      
  Total liabilities and                      
    shareholders' equity $ 3,151,999         $ 2,995,775         $ 2,476,089      
                       
NET INTEREST EARNINGS   $ 26,513       $ 26,474       $ 21,628  
                       
NET INTEREST MARGIN       3.65 %         3.76 %         3.76 %
                       
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.          
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $260,000, $268,000, and $185,000 for Q1 2021,
 


Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email: rtissue@summitfgi.com


 


