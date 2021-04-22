High-Power And Diode Lasers Are Introduced As Fiber Laser Industry Trends

Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

New technologies such as high-power fiber laser and diode laser have been introduced in the fiber laser market. With 800 nm wavelength, diode laser has the deepest penetration levels. Another new technology, blue laser has also been introduced in the market specially targeted for welding purposes. The blue laser has higher power and brightness compared to ordinary laser. Also, blue lasers do not generate excess heat. These new technologies in fiber laser brings in more precision while welding and cutting of materials and thus are major fiber lasers market trends. Bystronic, a Switzerland-based laser company is providing an all-new high power fiber laser and diode laser for welding, cutting and material processing purpose. NUBURU, a US-based company in the industrial laser market, invented and manufactures the high-power blue laser technology.

Major players covered in TBRC’s fiber laser market report are Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation and Jenoptik Laser GmbH.

The global fiber lasers market is expected to grow from $2.17 billion in 2020 to $2.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global fiber laser market is expected to reach $3.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The fiber lasers market covered in this report is segmented by type into infrared fiber laser, ultraviolet fiber laser, ultrafast fiber laser. The fiber laser market is also segmented by application into marking, micro processing, high power, fine processing and by end use into material processing, healthcare, others.

