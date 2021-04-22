MoEngage Ranks #1 Mobile Marketing Platform in G2’s Spring 2021 Momentum Report
MoEngage has also been rated a Leader across 11 categories of G2 Spring 2021 Grid® Reports.
It's an honor to be recognized on G2’s Momentum Report, which underscores our strategy and commitment to our customers who continue to inspire us to innovate.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, has been honored with G2’s Momentum recognition—ranking number 1 out of the top 30 companies in the Mobile Marketing category, number 2 out of 17 in the Push Notifications category, and number 3 out of 27 in the Mobile App Analytics category. In March, the company was also named one of the ‘Top 50 Software Products for Marketers’ in G2’s annual Best Software Awards.
— Raviteja Dodda, co-founder and CEO, MoEngage
G2’s Momentum Grid compares companies on a high-growth trajectory, helping buyers find the products that are pushing new boundaries and delivering the most innovative solutions. Rankings are based on a mix of user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and digital presence over the last year. MoEngage has also been recognized as a leader across 11 categories including Marketing Automation, Personalization, Marketing Analytics, and Customer Journey Mapping and Analytics.
“MoEngage’s customer engagement platform was built to be mobile-first to help brands reach their customers wherever and whenever they engage. It's an honor to be recognized on G2’s Momentum Report, which underscores our strategy and commitment to our customers who continue to inspire us to innovate,” said Raviteja Dodda, co-founder and CEO, MoEngage.
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world." Based on feedback from verified users in the 2021 G2 Spring Momentum Report, MoEngage scored above average in every category, with reviewers reporting the highest satisfaction with MoEngage’s quality of support, simple setup, and overall experience.
To learn more about MoEngage and the G2 Spring 2021 Grid Report, visit https://www.g2.com/products/moengage/reviews
About MoEngage
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, built for the customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. With AI-powered automation and optimization, brands can analyze audience behavior and engage consumers with personalized communication at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. More than 1200+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by marquee investors such as Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Helion Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and Venture East. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com
About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.
