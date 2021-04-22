The Best HGH Supplements: Comparison of Natural HGH Boosters for Sale

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farrinstitute announces the release of their review of HGH Boosting Supplements .



Getting old isn’t for the faint of heart. For guys, it means losing your hair, slowing down in the bedroom, and not being able to compete with the young guys anymore, whether in the gym or at the office.

But what if it didn’t have to be that way? What if you could maintain your youthful edge, regardless of how many candles were on your last birthday cake?

It might just be possible, thanks to a little supplement called Human Growth Hormone (HGH). HGH is responsible for growing muscle, boosting libido, sharpening your mental focus, and a whole lot more.

As you might expect, though, there are a whole lot of alleged HGH supplements out there that are little more than sugar pills. If you find the right one, however, its impact could be life-changing.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide to finding some of the best HGH supplements on the market today.

First Look

Best overall: Genf20 Plus Best for boosting libido: Provacyl Best for building muscle: HGH-X2 Best for cutting fat: HyperGH 14X

Things to Consider Before Trying an HGH Supplement

It’s important to know that HGH supplements are different from doctor-prescribed HGH treatment.

Most supplements use natural ingredients to boost your growth hormone levels, whereas the HGH you need a prescription for is actually a synthetic version of the human growth hormone itself.

One other key difference is that most HGH supplements come in either pill or spray form, whereas the synthetic stuff needs to be injected. If you’re leery of needles, then a supplement is probably the best bet for you.

While HGH can do wonderful things for some men, it’s not for everyone. If you’re not suffering from any particular age-related issue, you have no need to take it. It’s designed for a specific purpose, and abusing it can lead to all sorts of health issues (more on that later).

Also, as with many supplements, you need to know what’s inside before you start taking anything. Read labels religiously to make sure there’s nothing questionable in the formula, and talk to your doctor before starting any new supplement regimen.





The 4 Best HGH Supplements

1. Genf20 Plus - Best Overall

Pros:

Uses both a tablet and oral spray

Filled with amino acids proven to boost HGH levels

Enteric coating ensures higher absorption



Cons:

A hassle to take every day

Spray bottle often malfunctions

Genf20 Plus is one of the most innovative HGH supplements around. While most supplements come in either pill or spray form, Genf20 Plus gives you both, ensuring your body absorbs as much of the formula as possible.

The ingredients list is a wonderful mix of amino acids, peptides, and other nutrients, all of which are important for filling in any nutritional deficiencies that may be causing low HGH in your body.

This is especially true in your pituitary gland, which is responsible for regulating the HGH your body produces. Each of the ingredients in Genf20 Plus is intended to maximize pituitary performance.

The tablets boast the following ingredients:

L-arginine : this amino acid has been shown to increase your body’s release of HGH by at least 100%. Your body can’t make l-arginine, so you have to get it from your diet.

: this amino acid to increase your body’s release of HGH by at least 100%. Your body can’t make l-arginine, so you have to get it from your diet. L-glutamine : another important amino acid, l-glutamine helps keep your cells in proper working condition. Not only will this help you see more gains in the gym, it will keep your mind sharp and clear.

: another important amino acid, l-glutamine helps keep your cells in proper working condition. Not only will this help you see more gains in the gym, it will keep your mind sharp and clear. L-glycine: this compound stimulates the pituitary gland while also keeping your prostate healthy. That’s good news for your sex life, not to mention helping with BPH and other common prostate issues.



Those ingredients aren’t the only ones in the formula; there are 11 more inside, each as powerful as the next.

The oral spray has just as many high-quality ingredients, and since it absorbs quickly into your bloodstream, you should see results from it even faster than with the tablets.

The pills have an enteric coating that helps them absorb more fully into your body, ensuring you get the most out of each and every one. When you combine this with the spray, you get a product that won’t go to waste.

Of course, a product this involved is going to be a bit of a pain in the butt, and you’ll have to work hard to remember to take both the pill and spray every day.

Also, the spray bottle isn’t very good, making it hard to get the dosing right. It can be incredibly frustrating to have to pump the bottle multiple times to get the correct amount, but it’s worth it in the end.

All in all, if you want a product that will give you powerful results as quickly as possible, Genf20 Plus is as good as it gets.

2. Provacyl - Best for Boosting Libido

Pros:

Excellent for boosting libido

Can also help reduce stress

Soothes prostate issues





Cons:

Not as potent for non-sexual purposes

Takes 3 months to reach full effect

Andropause is a condition that’s considered “male menopause” because it leads to lower levels of HGH and testosterone in your bloodstream. Provacyl targets andropause because, in addition to spurring your body’s creation of HGH, Provacyl will also encourage it to ramp up testosterone production.

That makes it perfect for increasing your sex drive. That doesn’t mean it can’t also help you build muscle and lose fat, because it can — it just excels at turbocharging your libido.

The reason it’s so effective at making you more virile is the ingredients they included in it. It contains HGH boosters like L-arginine, but it also offers things like:

Longjack (aka “Tongkat ali”): this herb is known for boosting testosterone, and it’s long been used in Eastern medicine to help with sexual dysfunction. Not only that, though, but it’s also excellent at reducing stress and anger levels .

. Muira puama: this Amazonian plant is used to treat sexual problems in both men and women. It’s especially good at helping erectile dysfunction and easing menstrual pain.

Swedish flower pollen: made from the pollen found in certain flowers growing in Sweden, this ingredient keeps your prostate in fine working condition. That will do wonders for your sex life, but it also helps with urinary tract problems, too.



Provacyl does more than just rev up your sex life, though. It can also help give you more energy, focus your mind, and improve your results in the gym.

It won’t do those things as well as some of the other HGH boosters out there, though, so it’s best-suited for guys who are looking for an edge in the bedroom. Also, you won’t see the full effect of the pills for 3 month, so you’ll need to have some patience.

If you’re looking to be on top of your game between the sheets, there’s no better HGH booster than Provacyl to get you there.

3. HGH-X2 - Best for Building Muscle

Pros:

Excellent for building muscle

Limited ingredient formula is good for users with food allergies

Helps with workout recovery



Cons:

Complicated to use

Incredibly strict return policy

This supplement is fairly unique in that it’s a natural alternative to a prescription injectable (Somatropin). As such, it’s one of the best supplements on the market for building lots of lean muscle — fast.

It won’t just add muscle to your frame, either. It also shreds fat and helps you recover from intense workouts more quickly.

This is a lean formula, with only 4 ingredients. That’s good for anyone who’s sensitive to certain ingredients in these supplements, as it dramatically lowers your risk of an adverse reaction. In addition to L-arginine, here’s what you’ll find inside the bottle:

Maca root : this herb helps ease pituitary fatigue, which is when your glands are overworked and start shutting down. This helps them to get back on track producing HGH naturally.

: this herb helps ease pituitary fatigue, which is when your glands are overworked and start shutting down. This helps them to get back on track producing HGH naturally. Hawthorn berry extract : made from a berry that’s grown all over the world, this extract is fantastic for your heart. It improves your cardiovascular health by lowering blood fat, reducing stress, and stopping inflammation — and all of that also creates an environment that’s ideal for muscle tissue to grow.

: made from a berry that’s grown all over the world, this extract is fantastic for your heart. It improves your cardiovascular health by lowering blood fat, reducing stress, and stopping inflammation — and all of that also creates an environment that’s ideal for muscle tissue to grow. Mucuna pruriens extract: this extract contains an amino acid called L-DOPA that’s a precursor to HGH. Simply put, the more L-DOPA you have in your system, the more raw materials your body will have to make a bunch of HGH for you to use.



This supplement is designed to be used as part of a loading/cutting cycling process, so it may be a bit complicated for the average user.

One warning, though: the company’s return policy is pretty strict. You can only get your money back if you send them the unopened bottles within 2 weeks of purchase, so there’s little recourse available if it doesn’t work for you.

4. HyperGH 14X - Best for Cutting Fat

Pros:

Does a great job of cutting fat

Works extremely fast

Helps activate fast-twitch muscle fibers



Cons:

Fairly expensive

Requires precision in dosing times

HyperGH 14X is great for building muscle, but where it really shines is stripping away the layers of fat that obscure the muscle you already have.

Like Genf20 Plus, it combines a tablet with an oral spray, ensuring rapid absorption. You should start seeing results extremely quickly with this product, often within the first 2 weeks.

The tablets are filled with HGH precursors, which are basically the building blocks of the hormone. The more you have in your bloodstream, the more HGH your body can make.

Many of these ingredients are found in other formulas, like L-arginine and L-glutamine. However, HyperGH 14X also has:

GABA: this amino acid boosts your body’s production of amino acid by stimulating the part of your brain responsible for regulating it. It also helps improve the transmission of your nerve impulses, creating a number of benefits for your nervous system.

Colostrum: colostrum is found in breast milk immediately after giving birth, and it’s one of the most powerfully nutritious substances known to man. It boosts your immune response, increases your bone and muscle mass, and even fights the signs of aging.

Phosphatidyl Choline: this extract helps the rest of the ingredients in the formula absorb completely into your body, ensuring you get the full benefit of the product. It also breaks down fat deposits in the body.



The oral spray, on the other hand, just contains one thing: Alpha GPC. This compound helps activate fast-twitch fibers in your muscles, boosting your athletic performance. It also reduces your post-workout respiratory rate, helping you to recover faster from a punishing session.

This formula is more expensive than most of the others on this list, so be prepared to shell out a bit more for it.

You also have to be very precise when you take it for best results. This isn’t a huge deal, but if you often space on taking your supplements you won’t get the full benefit from it.

The Difference Between Supplements and Prescription HGH

Most over-the-counter supplements are actually HGH releasers. This means they convince your body to release more HGH naturally, usually by stimulating the pituitary gland with extra nutrition.

Pharmaceutical-grade HGH, on the other hand, is a synthetic version of the hormone. It’s much more powerful — but unless you have a serious medical problem, it will be too powerful for you.

Synthetic HGH acts a lot like an anabolic steroid — it works, but it can cause all sorts of medical problems ( like cancer ) that you really don’t want to mess with.

HGH supplements aren’t quite as turbo-charged as the synthetic stuff, but they’re much safer. You’ll still see amazing benefits, but without the risk to your life.

FAQs

Why Take HGH?

HGH is a natural compound that your body makes early on in life. It’s responsible for everything from building muscle to improving your capacity for exercise.

Unfortunately, sometime around middle age your body’s production of HGH starts to slow down. That also tends to be when most men start to truly feel old — they can’t keep the pounds off, it becomes hard to keep up with younger guys at the gym, and their sex life slows way down.

Adding some additional HGH to your diet can have a big impact on your day-to-day life. It’s as close as most men will come to a fountain of youth.

Here are just a few things that HGH can do for men who are feeling their age:

Help shred body fat

Create lean muscle

Improve exercise capacity

Strengthen bones

Sharpen mental focus

Improve sleep quality

Boost libido





It’s not a miracle cure, but it can make a big difference in your life if you’ve been finding yourself dragging lately.

Is HGH Safe?

HGH itself is perfectly safe — after all, your body makes it naturally. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t cause problems.

As we mentioned before, there’s a difference between an HGH supplement and synthetic HGH. Synthetic HGH can cause all sorts of nasty side effects, including cancer, which is why you should only use it under medical supervision.

HGH supplements, on the other hand, are usually completely safe. They don’t actually contain HGH, but instead are filled with natural ingredients that stimulate your body to increase HGH production on its own.

You should read labels religiously and talk to your doctor before you start any new supplement regimen. For the most part, though, HGH supplements should be perfectly safe for you to take.

Are There Any Side Effects to Taking HGH?

There are too many different ingredients in each supplement to give a blanket answer to a question like this, but for the most part there aren’t any serious issues to worry about.

The biggest thing you have to worry about is an upset stomach or something similar. However, if you notice any other issues, stop taking the supplement and talk to your doctor.

Can I Boost My HGH Levels Naturally?

Yes, there are things you can do to naturally improve your HGH levels. However, while the following techniques should work, they’re unlikely to be as effective as supplementing your HGH levels through other means.

Here are a few things you can do to get your hormone levels up:

Try intermittent fasting: fasting for 16 hours a day or so can increase your body’s production of HGH while also lowering your insulin levels. This keeps you in fat-burning mode all day long.

fasting for 16 hours a day or so can increase your body’s production of HGH while also lowering your insulin levels. This keeps you in fat-burning mode all day long. Lower your sugar intake: on the opposite end of the spectrum, sugar raises insulin levels. This slows down HGH production (not to mention expands your waistline).

on the opposite end of the spectrum, sugar raises insulin levels. This slows down HGH production (not to mention expands your waistline). Up your exercise intensity level : the harder you work out, the more HGH your body makes. Any exercise will help, but extremely intense sessions are best.

: the harder you work out, the more HGH your body makes. Any exercise will help, but extremely intense sessions are best. Sleep more: most HGH is made while you sleep, so it’s important to get as much shuteye as possible. You need as much deep sleep as you can get, so try to make sure you get long stretches of uninterrupted slumber every night.

Summary

If you’ve been feeling your age lately (or quite a bit older than that), then low hormone levels might be to blame. An HGH supplement can get you back on track by restoring those hormone levels to their proper state, allowing you to look and feel younger than you have in years.

Not every supplement out there is trustworthy, though. If you’re looking to try something new, we’d recommend sticking to one of the options listed above. They’re safe, effective, and trustworthy — and they should give you the results you need as soon as possible.

