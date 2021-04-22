Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,942 in the last 365 days.

European Tremendous League Q&A: Why it failed – and can golf equipment strive once more?

‘I don’t think that project is now still up and running’ – Agnelli on ESL

It has been an extraordinary few days in European football.

The biggest clubs on the continent quit the Champions League, then returned, humiliated and apologetic in fewer than 48 hours.

In between they were hit with a whirlwind of vitriol, the anger and criticism coming in wave after wave. Eventually it was too much, and the project crumbled.

So, where did it all go wrong, what happens now and are the issues that led to the creation of the ESL now solved? BBC Sport picks through the incredible events of the past few days.

The first mistake

It would be naive to think discussions around a European Super League (ESL) have not been happening for some considerable time.

It was also fairly obvious criticism would swiftly follow the announcement of a proposed competition of this sort.

Given that backdrop, a swift, positive message had to be delivered early to counter the negativity.

Instead, after the first rumours began…

You just read:

European Tremendous League Q&A: Why it failed – and can golf equipment strive once more?

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.