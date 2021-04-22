European Tremendous League Q&A: Why it failed – and can golf equipment strive once more?

‘I don’t think that project is now still up and running’ – Agnelli on ESL

It has been an extraordinary few days in European football.

The biggest clubs on the continent quit the Champions League, then returned, humiliated and apologetic in fewer than 48 hours.

In between they were hit with a whirlwind of vitriol, the anger and criticism coming in wave after wave. Eventually it was too much, and the project crumbled.

So, where did it all go wrong, what happens now and are the issues that led to the creation of the ESL now solved? BBC Sport picks through the incredible events of the past few days.

The first mistake

It would be naive to think discussions around a European Super League (ESL) have not been happening for some considerable time.

It was also fairly obvious criticism would swiftly follow the announcement of a proposed competition of this sort.

Given that backdrop, a swift, positive message had to be delivered early to counter the negativity.

Instead, after the first rumours began…