Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,618.1 billion, 5.4% higher Y/Y. Operating profit increased 47.4% Y/Y to ¥160.0 billion.
  • Q4 quarterly operating profit ratio achieved 10.3% due to enhanced profitability through WPR4 program implemented since the start of FY20, and sales recovery. Double-digit operating profit ratio was successfully maintained for three consecutive quarters.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 108.7% Y/Y to ¥122.0 billion.
  • EPS: ¥208.25 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Year ended
March 31,		 Increase (Decrease)
%		 Three months ended
March 31,		 Increase (Decrease)%
　 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net sales 1,618,064 1,534,800 5.4% 433,073 375,192 15.4 %
Operating profit 160,011 108,558 47.4% 44,476 15,354 189.7 %
Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.9% 7.1% - 10.3% 4.1 % 　-
Profit before income taxes 152,978 105,160 45.5% 43,638 12,110 260.3 %
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 9.5% 6.9% - 10.1 % 3.2 % 　-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 121,977 58,459 108.7% 38,341 9,133 319.8%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.5% 3.8% - 8.9 % 2.4 % 　-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		 208.25 99.37 - 65.46 15.55 -
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		 208.25 99.37 - 65.46 15.55 　-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news0422-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2021, 27.4% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.1% by automotive products; 37.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.3% by machinery; 3.8% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com


