Active Biotech AB Interim report January – March 2021  

Financing completed and good progress in the projects

First quarter in brief

Agreement signed for manufacturing of a topical ophthalmic formulation and capsules of laquinimod for use in clinical studies

Activities are ongoing according to plan in the naptumomab and tasquinimod projects

Corporate

Rights issue prospectus published on January 5, 2021

Rights issue oversubscribed by 175% and added 76.2 MSEK to liquidity before issue expenses

Events after the end of the period

Active Biotech and NeoTX announce FDA Clearance of IND for Phase II Clinical Trial of Naptumomab

Financial summary

SEK M Jan-Mar Full-year 2021 2020 2020 Net sales - 0,5 6,7 Operating loss/loss -9,7 -9,7 -32,3 Profit/loss after tax -9,8 -10,1 -32,2 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,05 -0,06 -0,19 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 92,0 47,9 26,2

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44



Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00













