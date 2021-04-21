Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2600 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:51 am, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 51 year-old Channon Williams-Comer, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).