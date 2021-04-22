Large Canine’s Yard Extremely: The hardest, weirdest race you’ve got by no means heard of

The format might be simple – winning this race is anything but

Think you can you run 4.16666 miles in an hour? Probably.

Could you do it again the following hour? Quite possibly.

How about the hour after that? The legs might be feeling it by now.

What if you had to do it every hour for the next two or three days?

It’s hard to say exactly how long you’ll be running for – because this race only finishes when there’s one person left standing.

The trouble is, some runners can keep going for quite a long time. The current record – held by a Belgian dentist – is 75 hours, or 312 miles.

Welcome to Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra, the toughest – and weirdest – race you’ve never heard of.

First, the name.

Big Dog is race organiser Gary Cantrell’s pet bulldog, who spends most of his time snoozing under a table at the start-finish line, barely lifting a droopy eyelid as dozens of sleep-deprived runners shuffle past him day and night.

The backyard is Cantrell and wife Sandra’s sprawling farm in Bell Buckle,…