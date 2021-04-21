MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

April 12, 2021 to April 19, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 12, 2021, through Monday, April 19, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 42 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-046-861

A PMK-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-046-878

A Glock 26 Gen 4 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 7000 block of Spring Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-047-066

A Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1900 block of Ridge Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-047-137

A Taurus PT111 Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Fern Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Daijon Carson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-047-144

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 15th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Logan Carr, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-047-231

A Glock 30 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 40 10mm caliber handgun, a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson assault rifle barrel, and a Smith & Wesson M&P .556 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1600 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-047-272

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Antione Scott, of Columbus, OH, for Driving under Influence, No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol while Impaired, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-047-300

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-047-316

A Taurus 856 UL .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 800 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-047-345

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Delonte Jackson, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-047-469

A Springfield 1884 .58mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-047-487

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-047-519

Thursday, April 15, 2021

A Smith & Wesson S&W.38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-047-750

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Aryona Chanel Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Nasir Wallace, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-047-830

A Double Eagle BB gun was recovered in the 4200 block of Grant Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-048-039

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Oglethorpe Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-048-065

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Owen Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Anthony Stevenson, of Southeast, D.C., for Leaving after Colliding, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, Fleeing from the Scene of an Accident Property Damage, Fleeing, No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-048-076

Friday, April 16, 2021

A Luger Hi-Point 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Derek Maurice Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Receiving Stolen Property, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-048-325

A Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber handgun was located in the 100 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Raymond Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prescriptions, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-048-428

A Smith & Wesson M&P 40 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Gregory Eugene Davis, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for No Permit, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-048-437

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Davon Lindsay, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-048-482

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-048-484

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-048-540

A Glock 27 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Javon Paige, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-048-559

Saturday, April 17, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-048-650

A Colt Official Police .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Tiara Delshawn Jenkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-048-681

A Colt handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-048-792

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-049-021

Sunday, April 18, 2021

A Taurus PT-945 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-049-169

Monday, April 19, 2021

A Walther P22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Derrick Wilkins, of Southwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 21-049-707

A Thompson Auto-Ordinance 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-049-732

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old John Nathaniel Hutcherson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-049-780

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-049-818

A Glock 43X 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Dequandre Keon Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License in a Prohibited Manner, failure of Licensee to Comply with Duties during Stop, and Failure of Licensee to Carry Documentation. CCN: 21-049-858

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-049-962

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5800 block of Field Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Rahsaan Fowler, of District Heights, MD, for National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-049-985

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

