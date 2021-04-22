DUI #1 /ARREST

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A501223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: Vsp Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2021 @ 1946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. in the Village of Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Lynda Peige

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/21/2021 at approximately 1946 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a woman who was possibly intoxicated and attempting to drive home from the Village of Orleans, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Lynda Peige sitting inside of her vehicle about to travel home. While investigating the incident, Troopers determined that Peige showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. Peige was then brought to Northern State Correctional Facility for detox.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

