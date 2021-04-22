Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501223

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: Vsp Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2021 @ 1946 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. in the Village of Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Lynda Peige                                                

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/21/2021 at approximately 1946 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a woman who was possibly intoxicated and attempting to drive home from the Village of Orleans, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Lynda Peige sitting inside of her vehicle about to travel home. While investigating the incident, Troopers determined that Peige showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. Peige was then brought to Northern State Correctional Facility for detox.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 1000 hours         

COURT: Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

DUI #1 /ARREST

