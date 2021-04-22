DUI #1 /ARREST
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501223
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: Vsp Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/21/2021 @ 1946 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. in the Village of Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Lynda Peige
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/21/2021 at approximately 1946 hours, Vermont State Troopers were notified about a woman who was possibly intoxicated and attempting to drive home from the Village of Orleans, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Lynda Peige sitting inside of her vehicle about to travel home. While investigating the incident, Troopers determined that Peige showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody and processed for suspicion of DUI. Peige was then brought to Northern State Correctional Facility for detox.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE