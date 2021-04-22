Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,936 in the last 365 days.

Talonvest Continues to Grow and Establishes an East Coast Presence

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique mortgage brokerage firm serving commercial and self storage owners throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that John Chase has joined the firm as Senior Director - Business Development. Mr. Chase is responsible for sourcing self storage and commercial financing assignments on behalf of experienced, respected real estate owners and will operate out of the firm’s new Annapolis, MD area office. In collaboration with other members of the Talonvest team, John will oversee the structuring of superior capital solutions to grow trusted advisor relationships with new clients in the eastern United States. Over the course of his 35+ year commercial real estate finance career, John has closed financing assignments throughout the country on a variety of asset types including self storage, industrial, multifamily, mobile home rental communities, office, and retail.

Talonvest Co-Founder Tom Sherlock commented, “Opening an office in the eastern U.S. provides Talonvest an opportunity to further enhance our client service in the region; meanwhile John’s proven track record of building successful client relationships made him an excellent fit within our results-oriented, collaborative team approach.”

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm that provides advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for office, industrial, retail, self storage, and apartment properties.

Contact:
Amanda Waite
Talonvest Capital, Inc.
949.648.0337
awaite@talonvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8872629b-6f56-462e-925b-91b9d2706b11


Primary Logo

John Chase

Senior Director - Business Development, Talonvest Capital

You just read:

Talonvest Continues to Grow and Establishes an East Coast Presence

Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.