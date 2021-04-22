Grethe Fremo-Bjørn of Better People Better Planet to be Featured on Close Up Radio

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The role of the facilitator is to help the client access their inner wisdom and integrate the answers we uncover through curious exploration.

Grethe Fremo-Bjørn is the founder of Better People Better Planet. Grethe is passionate about helping people unlock their best life by changing limiting beliefs and releasing subconscious blockages and trapped negative emotions.

“I help people figure out exactly what they want,” says Grethe. “It’s about becoming crystal clear on what you want your future to look like. If you don’t know what you want, how is the Universe supposed to know what to give you?.”

“I first learned about the Law of Attraction 20 years ago,” recalls Grethe. “I had tried many different tools to consciously create the life I want, quite successfully. Most of these tools were time consuming and the results came slowly. I started implementing the Law of Attraction into my life, and slowly but surely, I started to see results.”

The name Better People Better Planet comes from her background working in biology and environmental management. Grethe’s goal, she says, is to bring science and spirituality together.

“It used to be a struggle to combine science and the law of attraction,” says Grethe, “but lately the new discoveries in quantum physics have bridged that gap and my inner biologist and master manifester are getting along really well. I enjoy the work of helping people raise their vibration so much. My dream is to help as many people as possible achieve the happiness they want.”

Whether in relationships, finances or health, Grethe help her clients reprogram their subconscious mind so that their point of attraction matches their goals and dreams.

“Your point of attraction consists of all your thoughts and beliefs and their emotional charge”, explains Grethe, “You can change your point of attraction by reprogramming your beliefs and releasing negative emotions.”

This can be done with meditation and affirmations, but the modalities Grethe uses, PSYCH-K® and The Emotion Code, are way faster and more precise.

“With PSYCH-K® you can change beliefs in minutes, not months. Using the Emotion Code, it is easy to find trapped negative emotional energy and release it,” says Grethe. “By addressing your beliefs and your emotions, we can change your whole point of attraction.”

Grethe’s signature program is called Becoming Your Dream Partner’s Dream Partner. The program helps clients get crystal clear on exactly what kind of relationship and what kind of partner they want. Together, Grethe and her clients uncover the emotional and subconscious beliefs that are preventing you from embodying that vibration.

“We have to be a vibrational match to the partner we want to manifest,” says Grethe. “To get an amazing partner, you have to be one!”

Close Up Radio will feature Grethe Fremo-Bjørn in an interview with Jim Masters on April 26th at 12pm EDT

For more information, visit www.betterpeopleplanet.com