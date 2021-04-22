Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring John Muir Day 4.21.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring April 21, 2021 as “John Muir Day” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

John Muir, a Scottish immigrant, helped blaze a trail for “America’s best idea”– our National Park System. Born on April 21, 1838, Muir would grow up to be a noted writer, naturalist and conservationist whose collaboration with President Theodore Roosevelt made possible our beloved National Parks.

Muir’s lifelong commitment to preserving our natural wonders was forged in California. He chose to make California his home in 1868 after a journey to the Sierra Nevadas, which he called “the most divinely beautiful of all the mountain chains” he had ever seen. Living and working in Yosemite, Muir conducted important geological research that enhanced our understanding of how these awe-inspiring formations came to be.

Muir co-founded the Sierra Club, a conservation organization that continues to champion our environment to this day, and in 1890 advocated for Congress to establish Yosemite National Park. It is thanks to visionaries like Muir that people from all over the world can visit these inspiring locations.

Throughout this pandemic, our national parks have beckoned people outdoors, serving as a safe option for stress relief and recreation. In honor of John Muir’s life and legacy, I urge all Californians to recommit to his vision of stewardship of our state’s treasures for generations to come.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 21, 2021, as “John Muir Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 21st day of April 2020.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

