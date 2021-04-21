State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-7

For immediate release: April 21, 2021 (21-106)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Grays Harbor County

In March 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least 10 years the agency-affiliated counselor credential of Paul Thomas Clark (CG60155910). In 2020 Clark was charged with three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of first-degree dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and three counts of felonious communication with a minor for immoral purposes. A ninth felony charge was dismissed.

King County

In February 2021 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide credential of Daniel Felipe Lujan (HM60719962). Lujan non-consensually touched and kissed a patient. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Lujan sexually abused a vulnerable adult.

In September 2020 the Veterinary Board indefinitely suspended the veterinary medication clerk credential of Eugenio Q. Acena (VM00001006). Acena represented himself to a client as a veterinarian, examined the client’s cat, and prescribed medication intended to be used in dogs only and not in cats. The cat was found dead five days later.

Pierce County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Dawn Marie Linquist (RN61089438) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. In October 2020 Linquist’s Montana nurse license was suspended in connection with diverting narcotics, being impaired while on duty, and incorrect charting.

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Janice K. Armstrong (LP00032961). Armstrong assessed a patient who requested a chest X-ray and determined the patient did need such an X-ray, but didn’t document it, order it, or inform the physician on duty. Armstrong didn’t respond to a request for an explanation.

Thurston County

In February 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the massage therapist credential of Howard Everett Townsend (MA60655135), who massaged a client’s undraped breasts for five minutes without her consent.

Yakima County

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program entered an agreement with certified nursing assistant Heather A. Sherman (NC10057993) that suspends her credential for at least three years. Sherman had sex with a resident of an assisted living facility where she worked.

Out of State

California: In March 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Nicholas David Tansil (LP60492418). In 2018 Tansil was found guilty of a third-degree felony involving injury of a child in the state of Texas. Tansil didn’t respond to the Nursing Commission’s request for information.

