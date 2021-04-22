Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown for the Weekending April 24, 2021

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Airs Every Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST on www.irmixradio.net

For the Second Week In A Row Cin Diego Tops IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown

DC PBX Featuring Reba McEntire - Song # 2 with Survivor

I got my music played on the radio in the States! I'm squished between Future, Lil Uzi, and Cardi B! Crazy!”
— William Tycoon Russ
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio furthers its commitment to independent music artists,
Hip-Hop, RnB, Dance Recording Artists tune in daily at
www.irmixradio.net


20. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent. LLC/300 Entertainment

19. Don King Jr. Booty Pop Don King Jr. Music

18. Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings, LLC

17. Shadey Feed Upon My Broken Heart Gun Records

16. Shante Nicole Quicksand ℗ 1817621 Records DK

15. Erica Banks Buss It 1501 Certified Ent. LLC/300 Entertainment

14. Unc6 Billionaire (Like Kayne West) Modern Touch Music

13. KG Salone Follow Me Feat. Memeish Diamond Kingdom Entertainment

12. Lee Alston 1970s Theme Muzik Lee Alston Muzik

11. Rawallty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment

10. Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing

9. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions

8. Cin Diego She Workin Stepin2theglow Publishing

7. Martone All Through the Night Enotram Entertainment Multimedia Group

6. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music

5. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment

4. Gordon City You Done Enough Positiva

3. Tebe Zalango Yea yea yea to be continued The Flow of the Nite

2. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production

1. Cin Diego She Ain’t Stepin2theglow Publishing https://open.spotify.com/album/5JfwkZBKe8eazEuhw7TKgI?si=iahwCytsQ4aAnt0R6XkEOw

