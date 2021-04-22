IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown for the Weekending April 24, 2021
I got my music played on the radio in the States! I'm squished between Future, Lil Uzi, and Cardi B! Crazy!”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio furthers its commitment to independent music artists,
— William Tycoon Russ
Hip-Hop, RnB, Dance Recording Artists tune in daily at
www.irmixradio.net
20. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent. LLC/300 Entertainment
19. Don King Jr. Booty Pop Don King Jr. Music
18. Caleb Gentry Good 2 Me Platinum Keyz Recordings, LLC
17. Shadey Feed Upon My Broken Heart Gun Records
16. Shante Nicole Quicksand ℗ 1817621 Records DK
15. Erica Banks Buss It 1501 Certified Ent. LLC/300 Entertainment
14. Unc6 Billionaire (Like Kayne West) Modern Touch Music
13. KG Salone Follow Me Feat. Memeish Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
12. Lee Alston 1970s Theme Muzik Lee Alston Muzik
11. Rawallty Big Talk Raw Melody Entertainment
10. Ann Patrice Leave You for My Husband Stepin2theglow Publishing
9. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions
8. Cin Diego She Workin Stepin2theglow Publishing
7. Martone All Through the Night Enotram Entertainment Multimedia Group
6. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
5. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
4. Gordon City You Done Enough Positiva
3. Tebe Zalango Yea yea yea to be continued The Flow of the Nite
2. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
1. Cin Diego She Ain’t Stepin2theglow Publishing https://open.spotify.com/album/5JfwkZBKe8eazEuhw7TKgI?si=iahwCytsQ4aAnt0R6XkEOw
