Construction begins next month on the new Bakerview on-ramp to northbound I-5

BELLINGHAM – Construction is getting ready to ramp-up on new Bakerview on-ramp to northbound I-5.

On Monday, May 3, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin construction of a new connection to northbound I-5 from Bakerview Road.

This $10 million project, which includes $1 million from the city of Bellingham, will improve traffic flow and reliability with additional highway access from the eastside of I-5. It will also reduce westbound trips across the West Bakerview Road Bridge.

Construction closures:

Sundays through Thursdays a single lane of northbound I-5 may be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

There will be one 24-hour single lane closure in each direction on Bakerview Road during the project.

The existing Bakerview on-ramp to northbound I-5 and at least one lane in each direction of Bakerview Road will remain open during construction.

Project background and working with the community WSDOT has partnered with the city of Bellingham for more than a decade to make improvements in this rapidly growing area. These improvements provide for more efficient access for people traveling to and from this critical crossroad in the region’s transportation system. This project was included in the 2015 Connecting Washington package - a $16 billion investment to enhance the statewide transportation system and maintain critical infrastructure.

Interwest Construction, Inc. WSDOT’s contractor, is expected to complete this project this fall. Until then, before heading out the door, real-time traffic information can be found on the WSDOT traffic app and by following @wsdot_north on Twitter. The latest information, including construction photos, will be available on the project webpage page and shared through weekly email updates.