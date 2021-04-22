News Release 4/21/21 Crash I89S MM 78.5
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101327
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/21/21, 2027 hours
STREET: I 89s MM 78.5
TOWN: Richmond
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 11
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Courtney Walton
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1998
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: 4 Runner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
Vehicle #2
OPERATOR: Kayla Steen
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Jesse Sawyer
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 04/21/21 at approximately 2027 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 south in the town of Richmond. While responding, Troopers were notified that two more vehicles had collided into the original crash. Trooper arrived on scene to find vehicle #3 fully engulfed in flames.
The interstate was briefly shut down while Richmond Fire extinguished the vehicle fire. All operators and occupants were evaluated on scene by Richmond Rescue and Williston Rescue.
The investigation revealed that V#1 was traveling south on I89 when they lost control due to icy road conditions. V#1 collied with the guardrails and came to rest in the travel lane of the interstate. V#2 struck V#1 but did not sustain significant damage. V#2 was able to move off the interstate. V#3 also struck V#1 causing V#3 to catch on fire and became engulfed in flames.
Neither impairment nor distracted driving were contributing factors. No injuries resulted from this crash.
The Vermont State Police would like to remind drivers to slow down when operating in poor weather conditions.
Troopers were assisted by the Williston and Richmond Police Departments.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
