News Release 4/21/21 Crash I89S MM 78.5

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A101327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/21/21, 2027 hours

STREET: I 89s MM 78.5

TOWN: Richmond          

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 11

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Courtney Walton

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4 Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

Vehicle #2

OPERATOR: Kayla Steen

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Jesse Sawyer

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 04/21/21 at approximately 2027 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 south in the town of Richmond. While responding, Troopers were notified that two more vehicles had collided into the original crash. Trooper arrived on scene to find vehicle #3 fully engulfed in flames.

 

The interstate was briefly shut down while Richmond Fire extinguished the vehicle fire. All operators and occupants were evaluated on scene by Richmond Rescue and Williston Rescue.

 

The investigation revealed that V#1 was traveling south on I89 when they lost control due to icy road conditions. V#1 collied with the guardrails and came to rest in the travel lane of the interstate. V#2 struck V#1 but did not sustain significant damage. V#2 was able to move off the interstate. V#3 also struck V#1 causing V#3 to catch on fire and became engulfed in flames.

 

Neither impairment nor distracted driving were contributing factors. No injuries resulted from this crash.

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind drivers to slow down when operating in poor weather conditions.

 

Troopers were assisted by the Williston and Richmond Police Departments.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

News Release 4/21/21 Crash I89S MM 78.5

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

