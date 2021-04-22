Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,538 in the last 365 days.

RE: Interstate I89 SB MM78.5

Both south bound lanes have been re-opened.

 

Thanks

 

 

Vermont State Police Williston

802-878-7111

 

 

From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 8:39 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Interstate I89 SB MM78.5

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police WIlliston

 

 

News Release – I89 SB MM78.5 has both lanes of travel closed due to a multi-car accident

 

Vermont State Police Williston

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

RE: Interstate I89 SB MM78.5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.