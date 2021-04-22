RE: Interstate I89 SB MM78.5
Both south bound lanes have been re-opened.
Thanks
Vermont State Police Williston
802-878-7111
From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 8:39 PM Subject: Interstate I89 SB MM78.5
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police WIlliston
News Release – I89 SB MM78.5 has both lanes of travel closed due to a multi-car accident
