Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates Discusses the Benefits of Working with a Family Business

Family-owned businesses are based on trust and authenticity, and that's something customers can see and feel when working with them”SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers have countless choices when purchasing goods and services. We often make choices based on the price of the product or service as well as the integrity of the company offering them.
"Running a family business is not easy," Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates said. "It comes with its own set of issues, but it's incredibly rewarding. A family business offers a competitive edge that's difficult for other companies to match."
Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates explained that businesses run by teams of family members tend to be more resilient and successful. He explained that one driving factor in such success is that family-run businesses tend to have fewer communication issues. This is because members of the team confide in one another and have a common goal of reaching success. Whether a leader is communicating with a parent, a child, a spouse, or another family member, they generally already know what threatens or inspires that person. This mutual understanding leads to faster management and superior conflict resolution.
"In a family business, drastically less time is wasted," Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates said. "It's almost like we communicate telepathically. This understanding helps us accomplish tasks much more quickly, leading to greater profit and success."
Enlow added that family-owned businesses tend to be more personal. Customers often communicate directly with the owner of the company or a family member of that owner, which makes them feel more connected to the company.
"Family-owned businesses are based on trust and authenticity, and that's something customers can see and feel when working with them," Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates said. "Trust is inherent among family members, and this allows staff members to communicate more freely and authentically. This can make way for superior professional growth for individuals and the entire team."
Enlow added that family businesses also make room for ingenuity from the next generation. Young members of the family grow up in the business, and they can bring a younger outlook that provides a competitive edge. Even more, as a company is passed from one generation to another, the transition process is drastically smoother. Long-term business policies are easily moved forward, and the transition doesn't require immense amounts of change or training. This quicker transition leads to quicker success.
"Supporting a family business means just that -- supporting a family," Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates finished. "Instead of supporting a major corporation, you see exactly where your dollars are going, and that is into the hands of a hardworking family."
