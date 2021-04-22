Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Launches Live It Up™ In-Person Events
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is committed to meeting people where they are at in their movement disorder journey. COVID-19 has truly challenged the way we all connect on a day-to-day basis, but PMD Alliance continues to pilot and test programs that move the needle on care, treatment, education and connection.
“We like to pilot things. We test and we learn. The most important thing for us is that we are constantly meeting people where they are at. We are hearing that some of our community is ready to be together again, in person, and we want to be there as our folks transition into this new normal,” says CEO Sarah Jones.
After consulting with movement disorder specialists from all over the country and collecting their recommendations for their patients, PMD Alliance has created an experience that will not only fill your heart mind and soul but have your safety in mind. The in-person event series will kick off in New Mexico with two programs on May 6:
May 6: Santa Fe, NM (St. Bede’s Episcopal Church | 550 West San Mateo Road)
May 6: Albuquerque, NM (Hoffmantown Church | 8888 Harper Road NE)
Here is what people can expect at the events:
Attendance capped at 30
Masks will be required
Chairs will be placed six feet apart
Hand sanitizer and extra masks will be accessible throughout the event
To reduce the spread of germs, there will be no exhibit tables. Rather, bags that have been prepackaged with caution prior to the event will be handed out to attendees
“We know that people with social connection live 20% longer. We are seeing that the lack of social connection has a real impact on quality of life. We want people to at least be able to have eye contact in person, not just through Zoom,” says Jones.
For more information on how you can become involved with these events, or to take advantage of any of PMD Alliance’s other free programs, visit the “Programs” section of their website at www.pmdalliance.org.
About Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an independent, national nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities for people to learn, live more fully and spark meaningful connections around them. PMD Alliance serves people across the United States and is not affiliated with any medical practice or institution. PMD Alliance is committed to keeping our community safe and healthy.
