Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 visited East Alabama Medical Center’s (EAMC) Community Vaccination Clinic, where she toured the operation as two Auburn University students went through the COVID-19 vaccination process. The two Auburn University students were junior Caroline Keim and sophomore Brandan Belser, Jr. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Gov. Ivey Tours EAMC COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
April 22, 2021, 02:51 GMT
