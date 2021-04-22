ACWA Responds to Gov. Newsom’s Regional Drought Emergency Proclamation

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) Executive Director Dave Eggerton issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom today declaring a regional drought emergency.



“ACWA appreciates Gov. Gavin Newsom’s targeted approach today in declaring a drought emergency in the Russian River Watershed. In doing so, the governor recognizes that dry-year conditions are affecting regions differently.

“Equally important, Gov. Newsom’s action today raises awareness among all Californians about the need for continued water use efficiency efforts and additional investment in water resilience infrastructure to prepare for drought and impacts of climate change on our state’s water resources.

“Gov. Newsom also reaffirmed his commitment to a comprehensive strategy in achieving drought resiliency, including a successful conclusion of negotiations toward Voluntary Agreements.

“Local public water agencies take dry year conditions very seriously and plan for and invest in local solutions to ensure preparedness for dry years. ACWA stands ready to work collaboratively with members, and in partnership with the state and federal governments to protect and maximize our available water supplies.”

Media representatives looking for more information about local water agency efforts to create a more reliable and resilient water supply can find examples at www.acwa.com/drought.

