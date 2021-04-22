Volatus Aerospace to Manufacture and Distribute the Unique FIXAR VTOL UAV in North America

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace, a fast-growing integrated provider of unmanned aircraft and drone services, will begin the manufacture of up to 1,200 units of the innovative FIXAR VTOL drone per year at its new facility at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro, Ontario.



Volatus’ contribution to the venture, including in-Canada production site set-up, business development and technical support is estimated to total approximately $1M.

Recently approved for flight by Transport Canada; this hybrid UAV is capable of transitioning between vertical and forward flight, taking advantage of the lifting power of an airfoil to fly forward with greater efficiency than a quadcopter or fixed-wing drones.

“The clue is in its name,” comments Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace, “FIXAR stands for Fixed Angle Rotors. That means the position of the motors does not change when the aircraft transitions. It’s a patented design and allows the aircraft to seamlessly transition between vertical and forward flight. The increased range of the unit can be really useful when you want to inspect something longer – like a pipeline or road, for example.”

In choosing Volatus Aerospace as its North American partner; Yulia Druzhnikova, FIXAR Director of Global Expansion said “Volatus Aerospace offers everything that we require in a strategic partner. They are opening a first-class manufacture centre; they have depth of expertise for advanced and BVLOS pilot and operational training; they offer distribution coast-to-coast in Canada and have recently opened operations in the USA.”

While demonstration flights and product are available immediately, the first of the product line to be manufactured in North America is the FIXAR 007. This configuration, in conjunction with its two-kilogram (4.4 lb) payload capacity and swappable payload module, makes the UAV ideal for a multitude of applications including mapping/photogrammetry, laser scanning (LiDAR), last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, critical infrastructure monitoring and more.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a vertically integrated drone technologies company dedicated to driving the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout industries in the Americas. With locations in seven Canadian cities, as well as offices in Colombia, South America, and Albany, NY.; Volatus offers a comprehensive range of UAV solutions for both civilian and military applications. Activities include UAV design manufacturing, distribution, sales, service, and training.

About FIXAR:

FIXAR is a developer and manufacturer of integrated unmanned aerial solutions for industrial uses. The company was founded in 2018 by aviation engineer and European champion of drone combat games, Vasily Lukashov. FIXAR designs and builds innovative, solution-oriented commercial drones and proprietary embedded Autopilot and xGroundControl Station software.

The company sells its products in Europe, North America and Asia with 25 dealers all over the globe. It entered the Canadian and US markets in July 2020.

