I-89 south closure, between Berlin and Northfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

Interstate 89 road closure

 

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 89 in Northfield are blocked / impassable due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer.  This is between exits 6 and 5.

 

State Police are working to divert southbound traffic at Exit 6.  Motorists should expect delays or seek alternate routes.

 

Specific details on the truck are not yet available, although no injuries have been reported.  Updates will be provided when available.

 

Please drive carefully, thank you.

 

 

