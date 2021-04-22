Public Meeting Notice: Agriculture Development Council Virtual Meeting

Ag Development Council will meet via Zoom May 18th at 9:00 AM

The Agriculture Development Council will meet via Zoom on May 18th beginning at 9:00 a.m. Meeting topics include the Food and Agriculture Development Center application review and presentations as well as a Growth Through Agriculture business meeting. An agenda will be available soon.

To receive Zoom meeting information, please email a request to Tina.Bateman@mt.gov.

Click here to learn more about the Ag Development Council.