Celebrating Main Street’s success stories
30th Wisconsin Main Street Awards honor best downtown revitalization projects
MADISON, WI. April. 21, 2021 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2020 at the 30th Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony Wednesday, held virtually through dozens of socially distanced “watch parties” across the state.
“The projects our state’s Main Street programs develop help our small businesses innovate and thrive even a during a pandemic,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Successful Main Street programs bring the whole community together through partnerships with businesses, government and WEDC. From historic preservation to new business development, these projects keep Wisconsin’s main streets vital.”
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 35 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.
Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 2,800 new businesses and more than 15,000 net new jobs. In addition, more than $2.1 billion in public and private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.
During fiscal year 2020, despite suffering one of the most dramatic economic declines in recent history, Wisconsin Main Street communities were responsible for the creation of an estimated 245 net new jobs and 71 net new businesses in the state.
More than 30,000 volunteer hours were dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities around the state. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly every Main Street community provided some type of cooperative marketing, financial incentives, or resources to help businesses and residents.
Also represented at today’s virtual event were members of WEDC’s Connect Communities Program, a companion program to Wisconsin Main Street created in 2013 to provide access to resources and training to help communities pursue revitalization and redevelopment efforts. Over the years, 115 participating communities have added 455 net new businesses, welcomed more than 1,773 net new jobs and attracted more than $2.8 billion in public and private investment.
2020 competitive award-winning projects and programs were:
Best COVID Response
Honorable Mention: Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership and City of Fond du Lac
Winner: Definitely De Pere and City of De Pere
Staff Choice Award
Winner: Alexandria Binanti – Kenosha
Best Public-Private Partnership
Winner: Beloit College and City of Beloit – Powerhouse Riverwalk
Best New Building
Winner: Graham Sweet Shoppe – Tigerton
Best Creative Fundraising Effort
Winner: Ice Castle Snow Globes – Eagle River
Best Business Success Story
Winner: Barber Rich’s Barbershop – Omro
Best Public Improvement Project
Honorable Mention: Electrical Box Art Project – Chippewa Falls
Winner: Sharp Corner Park – Watertown
Best Storefront Display
Winner: House to Home Designs – Monroe
Diversity and Inclusion Award
Winner: Carmyn Hoen, Kayley McColley, Miah Medina, Christine Salm, Jaxon Seeger and Gwen Taylor – Wausau
Best Downtown Revitalization Initiative – Connect Communities Over 12,000
Co-Winner: Notes at Night – Stevens Point Alliance-Downtown
Co-Winner: East Side Art Lot – East Side BID – Milwaukee
Best Downtown Revitalization Initiative – Connect Communities Under 12,000
Co-Winner: Elite Smiles Dental – Little Chute
Co-Winner: Presidential Plaza Plan – Cuba City
Best Interior Renovation Over $50,000
Co-Winner: Haute the Luxe Bridal and Beauty House – Beloit
Co-Winner: The Deming Building – Marshfield
Best New Business
Co-Winner: Lucky Cow Coffee & Gelato – Darlington
Co-Winner: Donut Sam’s – Menomonie
Best Special Event
Winner: Dining on the Street – Wausau River District
Best Business Retention Effort
Winner: Friends of Farmer’s Wife – Omro
Best Retail Event
Honorable Mention: Main Street LIVE! – Monroe
Winner: Shop Small Sundays – La Crosse
Best Façade Rehab Under $20,000
Winner: The Chic Boutique (113 E. Main Street) – Watertown
Best Volunteer Engagement
Winner: Rotary Square Beautification Project – Ripon
Best Image Item/Campaign/Event
Winner: Keep the Cheer Here Campaign – Osceola
Best Façade Rehab Over $20,000
Winner: Saks Holdings LLC – 101 S. Broadway – De Pere
Best Cooperative Business Marketing
Honorable Mention: Downtown Racine Holiday Gift Guide Campaign – Racine
Winner: She Shop Hop – Beloit
Best Interior Renovation Under $50,000
Winner: Hannah and Austin McCourt – Badger Bros. Coffee – Platteville
Best Adaptive Reuse Project
Co-Winner: Hayes Family Auto Dealership – Watertown
Co-Winner: Beloit College Powerhouse – Beloit
Best Historic Restoration
Winner: Historic Mapes Hotel – Ripon
Wisconsin Main Street Hall of Fame 2020 Inductee
Marilyn Hill – Darlington
Individuals recognized for exemplary service included:
Executive Director Years of Service Awards
Brian Johnson – On Broadway – Green Bay (5 years)
Martha Geiseman – Eagle River (5 years)
Melissa Lampe – Watertown (5 years)
Roger Russove – Two Rivers (5 years)
Shauna El-Amin – Beloit (10 years)
Shirl Breunig – Sheboygan Falls (10 years)
Teri Ouimette – Chippewa Falls (11 years)
Dianne Eineichner – West Allis (13 years)
Amy Hansen – Fond du Lac (14 years)
Craig Tebon – Ripon (29 years)