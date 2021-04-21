In Land We Trust: Establishing the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kahoʻolawe has experienced vastly different uses over its history, from natural oasis and ancient Hawaiian settlement, to penal colony, ranch lands, and military bombing range. In May 1994, title to the island of Kahoʻolawe was transferred from the United States Navy to the State of Hawaiʻi through the recently established Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission (KIRC). This victory came after decades of community activism against environmental destruction and growing wishes to reclaim Native Hawaiian access to and stewardship of the island.

Join our presenters, Stanton Enomoto of the US Department of the Interior, Michael Nahoʻopiʻi of KIRC, and Davianna McGregor of the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana, to learn what legislative steps were taken to relinquish military occupation and how community engagement helped achieve this. We will also discuss the responsibilities of KIRC, current Kahoʻolawe land use policy, and what progress has been made to restore the beloved island.

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_10wKHAwIQL6ctWdvc7b30w

This program was created in partnership with the Historic Hawaiʻi Foundation, a statewide non-profit that helps people save historic places through education, advocacy, assistance and protection of and for significant sites, and the Ulu Lehua Scholars Program, established by the William S. Richardson School of Law in 1974 to make legal education accessible to members of Hawaiʻi’s diverse communities.

Space is limited to 100 webinar attendees. If the webinar reaches capacity, please visit our Youtube channel to view the program live. The webinar will be recorded and published for later viewing.

Please email info@jhchawaii.net or call 808-539-4999 if you require accommodation for a disability.

While the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary provides a venue for diverse discussion, the speakers’ remarks do not necessarily represent the opinions of the Judiciary.