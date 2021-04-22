UN Global Compact launches Climate Ambition Accelerator to help more companies set science-based emissions reduction targets

New learning programme aims to mainstream science-based targets so more companies can deliver ambitious climate action for a net-zero future

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, April 22 2021 — With 500 companies already committed to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, the United Nations Global Compact has today launched the Climate Ambition Accelerator, a six-month learning programme to equip more companies with the knowledge and skills they need to help halve global emissions by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2050.

“This is a make or break year to confront the climate emergency. Meaningful actions taken by businesses collectively now have the power to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C. Our new Climate Ambition Accelerator enables more companies in our Local Networks to join the transition to a net-zero future and get started in setting ambitious, credible science-based targets,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

Led by the UN Global Compact with support from patrons Ørsted and Natura &Co, and sponsored by En+ Group, the Climate Ambition Accelerator aims to scale-up credible climate action across companies of all sizes, sectors and regions, to enable them to set and deliver on meaningful commitments to reduce emissions and deliver on the Paris Climate Agreement.

The new programme builds on the UN Global Compact’s work to develop and promote the Science Based Targets initiative and the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign. It also complements the Global Compact’s existing environmental sustainability efforts such as the Action Platform on Climate Ambition, the Sustainable Ocean Business Action Platform and the Water Resilience Coalition, which in turn contribute to the Race to Zero and Race to Resilience campaigns in the lead up to COP26.

Through the Global Compact Local Networks around the world, companies participating in the Climate Ambition Accelerator will gain access to best practices, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, capacity building sessions and on-demand training. The Climate Ambition Accelerator aims to engage 750 companies, including SMEs, across industries in more than 25 countries to focus on setting science-based targets. Companies of all sizes are encouraged to apply for the accelerator programme at unglobalcompact.org/climate-ambition-accelerator.

Mads Nipper, CEO of Ørsted said: “Companies can and must be catalysts for green action. We believe that the companies that will thrive in 10 or 20 years from now, are those that take a fundamentally sustainable approach. That’s why Ørsted is honoured to be a patron of the UN Global Compact’s Climate Ambition Accelerator, which aims to help companies put carbon reduction at the heart of their business. By sharing insights on how Ørsted has transformed sustainably and performed well at the same time, we hope to inspire companies globally to engage in a faster green transformation."

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman and Group CEO for Natura &Co said: “This is the decade for action to address the climate crisis and we have no time to lose. Every business needs to commit to a better, more sustainable future. It may be challenging to understand where to begin or how to get there. That's why the launch of the Climate Ambition Accelerator is so important. It will help companies to act, move faster, be more accountable, and to ultimately reach their net zero goals.”

Notes to Editors:

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, please follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

Media contacts:

media@unglobalcompact.org

Alex Gee +44 7887 804594

alex@mackworthassociates.com

Media Team United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org