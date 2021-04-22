Spinal Cord Injury Clinical Trials Review: A Multitude of Emerging Drugs for Better Treatment

Around 40+ notable companies such as Kringle Pharma, Eusol Biotech, Pharmicell, Pharmazz, AbbVie, Acorda Therapeutics, Geron Corporation, ReNetX Bio, GNT Pharma, AlaMab Therapeutics, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Kancera, Olatec Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, AXONIS Therapeutics, K-STEMCELL, Athersys, AmKor Pharma, Histocell, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and others have their Spinal Cord Injury drug candidates in the pipeline to influence treatment scenario.

DelveInsight’s “Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in the Spinal Cord Injury pipeline landscapes. It comprises Spinal Cord Injury pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Spinal Cord Injury therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Spinal Cord Injury pipeline products.

HGF (KP-100IT) can be developed as a potential Spinal Cord Injury treatment. It is currently in Phase III and is being developed by Kringle Pharma .

can be developed as a potential Spinal Cord Injury treatment. It is currently in and is being developed by . HGF was given an orphan drug designation for Acute Spinal Cord Injury by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in September 2019.

was given an for Acute Spinal Cord Injury by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in September 2019. In October 2019, GTX Medical and NeuroRecovery Technologies announced their merger to create a leading global company committed to developing novel neuromodulation therapies to improve people’s functional recovery with Spinal Cord Injuries. The merged entity will be known as GTX Medical BV . The merged company is developing Targeted Epidural Spine Stimulation (TESS), an implantable spinal cord stimulation system with real-time motion feedback.

announced their merger to create a leading global company committed to developing novel neuromodulation therapies to improve people’s functional recovery with Spinal Cord Injuries. The merged entity will be known as . The merged company is developing Targeted Epidural Spine Stimulation (TESS), an implantable spinal cord stimulation system with real-time motion feedback. MT-3921, a humanized Anti-RGMa monoclonal antibody is being developed by Mitsubishi Tanable Pharma for spinal cord injury. MT-3921 is a novel investigational drug developed jointly with Osaka University (Japan). Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma has planned to initiate a Phase II clinical trial for Spinal cord injuries (In adults, in the elderly) in June 2021.

Spinal Cord Injury is traumatic damage or nerves at the end of the spinal canal. This affects the conduction of sensory and motor signals across the site of the lesion. This disease is a debilitating neurological condition with a tremendous socio-economic impact on affected individuals and the health care system.

Spinal Cord Injuries patients require multidisciplinary care management to achieve optimal health outcomes. Treatments for chronic Spinal Cord Injury focus on avoiding or improving distinct pathophysiological mechanisms, such as glial scar formation, demyelination, and astrogliosis. Treatment strategies for acute Spinal Cord Injury are limited to preventing further damage; the therapeutic approach for chronic Spinal Cord Injury focuses on promoting neuronal regeneration and treating accompanying symptoms of chronic complications.

Spinal Cord Injury Emerging Drugs

KP-100IT: Kringle Pharma

HGF (KP-100IT) protects neurons, promotes axons’ extension, and can be developed as a potential treatment for Spinal Cord Injury. It is currently in Phase III and is produced by Kringle Pharma.

Research and Development

Phase III

NCT04475224: In July 2020, Kringle Pharma initiated A Non-randomized, Multicenter, and Confirmatory Study by Intrathecal Administration of KP-100IT in Subjects with Acute Spinal Cord Injury. This study is a non-randomized, multicenter, confirmatory study by intrathecal administration of KP-100IT, code of HGF (Hepatocyte Growth Factor) formulation for intrathecal injection, in subjects with acute spinal cord injury. The trial is expected to get completed by September 2022 with expected 25 enrolled participants.

Results: Primary endpoints in Phase I/II, the safety and tolerability of HGF administration to acute Spinal Cord Injury patients, were confirmed. Although there was no significant difference in the change in ASIA motor score from baseline at week 24, which was used as the primary endpoint of efficacy, the HGF-treated group showed a consistent functional recovery trend throughout the 6-month observation period compared with the placebo group. Moreover, the two groups significantly differed about the change in the ASIA motor score from baseline at week 20, which was the secondary endpoint of efficacy. Thus, the proof of concept (POC) for HGF treatment in Acute Spinal Cord Injury was established.

ES 135: Eusol Biotech

ES135 is a recombinant human acidic fibroblast growth factor (rhFGF1) with 135 amino acids. ES135 promote neurite outgrowth. The sequence of ES135 has been patented in Taiwan, the EU, China and the United States. ES135 is undergoing a multi-centre, double-blind, randomised, placebo-control study as the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for Spinal Cord Injury.

Scope of Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 40+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Kringle Pharma, Eusol Biotech, Pharmicell, Pharmazz, AbbVie, Acorda Therapeutics, Geron Corporation, ReNetX Bio, GNT Pharma, AlaMab Therapeutics, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Kancera, Olatec Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, AXONIS Therapeutics, K-STEMCELL, Athersys, AmKor Pharma, Histocell, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and many others.

Kringle Pharma, Eusol Biotech, Pharmicell, Pharmazz, AbbVie, Acorda Therapeutics, Geron Corporation, ReNetX Bio, GNT Pharma, AlaMab Therapeutics, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Kancera, Olatec Therapeutics, Scholar Rock, AXONIS Therapeutics, K-STEMCELL, Athersys, AmKor Pharma, Histocell, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles:40+Products

Phases: Spinal Cord Injury Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Spinal Cord Injury Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Spinal Cord Injury Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Spinal Cord Injury Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action: Angiogenesis inducing agents; Proto-oncogene protein c met modulators Neurogenesis stimulants RGMA protein inhibitors Cell replacements Myelin-associated glycoprotein inhibitors; Nogo protein inhibitors Antioxidants; NMDA receptor antagonists; NR2B N-Methyl-D-Aspartate antagonists Connexin 43 inhibitors Chemokine CXCL13 inhibitors Decarboxylase inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists, Serotonin 1A receptor agonists Cartilage replacements; Cell replacements; Osteogenesis stimulants; Tissue replacements Microtubule-associated protein stimulants



Molecule Types: Stem cell therapy Small molecule Gene therapy Human fusion protein Monoclonal antibodies

Route of Administration: Oral Parenteral Intravenous Subcutaneous Intrathecal Intracerebral

Product Types: Monotherapy Combination Mono/Combination



Key Questions regarding Current Spinal Cord Injury Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Spinal Cord Injury treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Spinal Cord Injury?

How many are Spinal Cord Injury emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Spinal Cord Injury?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Spinal Cord Injury market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Spinal Cord Injury?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Spinal Cord Injury therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Spinal Cord Injury?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Spinal Cord Injury?

Table of Contents

1 Spinal Cord Injury Introduction 2 Spinal Cord Injury Executive Summary 3 Spinal Cord Injury Overview 4 Spinal Cord Injury - Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Spinal Cord Injury Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 KP-100IT: Kringle Pharma 6.2 ES 135: Eusol Biotech 7 Spinal Cord Injury Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 PMZ-1620: Pharmazz 7.2 MT 3921: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma 8 Spinal Cord Injury Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 8.1 AST-OPC1: Lineage Cell Therapeutics 9 Spinal Cord Injury Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 NEU-2000: AmKor Pharma 10 Spinal Cord Injury Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 KAND 567: Kancera 11 Spinal Cord Injury Therapeutic Assessment 12 Spinal Cord Injury Inactive Products 13 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14 Spinal Cord Injury Key Companies 15 Spinal Cord Injury Key Products 16 Spinal Cord Injury Unmet Needs 17 Spinal Cord Injury Market Drivers and Barriers 18 Spinal Cord Injury Future Perspectives and Conclusion 19 Spinal Cord Injury Analyst Views 20 Appendix 21 About DelveInsight

