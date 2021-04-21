Press Release: Carbon neutrality studies identify potential paths for California to reach 2045 goal

Media Contact: Erin Curtis, (916) 324-9670 Erin.Curtis@calepa.ca.gov

(SACRAMENTO, CA) – The California Environmental Protection Agency today announced the release of two independent studies that identify strategies to support the state’s goal to dramatically reduce transportation fossil fuel demand and supply by 2045.

CalEPA contracted with the University of California Institute of Transportation Studies and the University of California Santa Barbara to conduct the studies. Both look at greenhouse gas emission (GHG) impacts of specific policy options, use equity and protection of public health as guiding principles and consider workforce impacts. The studies will inform decisions by policy makers, regulators and others regarding California’s path to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

“Science and data-driven research are the bedrock of California’s environmental and climate leadership. California continues to deploy innovative solutions to meet our bold carbon neutrality goals and we value the work of accomplished University of California research teams and others to further guide the way,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Under the Governor’s visionary leadership for a zero-emission transportation future, California was the first state to call for 100% zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2035 in Executive Order N-79-20. Along with the recently released ZEV Market Development Strategy from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the studies released today will help shape California’s approach to tackling the climate crisis. Specifically, both studies provide critical input into the state’s top priorities: climate, health, equity and jobs.

The studies will be considered as the California Air Resources Board launches the AB 32 Climate Change Scoping Plan Update for achieving California’s carbon neutrality target, and as the California Geologic Energy Management Division updates its public health and safety protections for communities near oil and gas operations.

“These important studies provide California with a path for accelerating our actions across the board to drive our transportation emissions to zero, all while protecting public health and advancing environmental justice,” said Jared Blumenfeld, California’s Secretary for Environmental Protection. “These studies make clear that the race to a zero-emissions transportation future must be won if we are to avoid the harshest effects of climate change.”

The ITS demand-side study, “Driving California’s Transportation Emissions to Zero,” identifies strategies to significantly reduce transportation-related fossil fuel demand and emissions.

The UCSB supply-side study, “Enhancing equity while eliminating emissions in California’s supply of transportation fuels,” analyzed several tools to reduce in-state fossil fuel extraction in parallel with the demand reductions modeled in the ITS study.

