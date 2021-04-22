Climate change and human migration are underestimated. As extreme weather events increase, populations will relocate, creating a climate-induced diaspora.

NYC, NY, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate Change Diaspora: Our World, Our Problem

A conversation from 11 am - 12 pm April 22, 2021

The role that climate change will play in the future of human migration is underestimated. As droughts, floods, and rising sea levels continue to increase, affected populations the world over will be forced to relocate, adding millions of people to a climate-induced diaspora.

Guests include Mr. Andrew Harper, Special Advisor on Climate Action to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), K. E. Fleming Provost New York University, Dr. David Holland, Denise Holland, Vice Provost Yanoula Athanassakis, and Peter Terezakis.

This event is free and open to the public.

wp.nyu.edu/EarthDay