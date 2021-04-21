Best Kratom Vendors – Where to Buy Kratom Online in 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StealthBastard team announces the release of the review “Best Kratom Vendors”. As more people become interested in trying kratom, many also wonder where to buy kratom online from a reliable verified source. It is important to purchase from the best online kratom vendors as they offer premium quality products that enable users to reap the full benefits of kratom.



This can be a challenge as the skyrocketing popularity of kratom has resulted in a plethora of kratom vendors online. There are many factors to take into account when choosing a kratom source. This guide is intended to showcase some of the best kratom vendors in the market.

Here are the best kratom vendors in 2021 on short:

1. New Dawn Kratom – Best Vendor Overall & Best Prices

2. Golden Monk - Well-known Kratom Vendor

3. Kraken - A bit expensive but an amazing shop

Best Kratom Vendors of 2021 reviewed in-depth:

1. New Dawn Kratom – Best Vendor Overall & Best Prices

At the top of the list for best overall kratom vendor of 2021 is New Dawn Kratom (NDK). This company fulfills all the criteria of being the best kratom vendor in the market. NDK offers premium quality products where each batch of product is tested for purity. This seller also has a wide variety of products that are sourced ethically.

With the best pricing on the market, NDK also offers considerable discounts on any order coming from a new customer and offers a fool-proof 30-day money-back guarantee policy.

Customer service is top notch, taking the motto “the customer is always right” to a whole new level. Shipping is also and quite fast (2-4 days – despite their COVID Notice).

Needless to say, NDK has a stellar reputation and has already established itself through customer reviews and even a reddit group where dozens of Redditors enthusiastically recommends NDK as the best kratom vendor. These Reddit connoisseurs have described NDK’s product as smooth, incredibly potent, and of the highest quality.

Drawbacks:

The smallest packaging available is 250 grams.

Some strains can be very potent and may require dose adjustments.

Free Shipping



2. Golden Monk

Another great vendor newer to the industry is Golden Monk (GM), a company with a solid reputation with recognition from American Kratom Association for its Good Manufacturing Practices. Users have reported satisfaction with the quality of the products. GM also conducts tests on their wide variety of products.

With reasonable prices, GM offers a 100% 30-day refund guarantee for both opened and unopened products. Customer service is friendly and responsive. One feature that sets GM apert from other vendors is the availability of loyalty points that can be used to redeem discounts for future purchases.

Drawbacks:

GM does not accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

GM only accepts Visa or Mastercard.

Uses gelatin capsules that are not vegan friendly.

The smallest packaging available is 250 grams or 250 capsules.

Makes occasional mistakes with orders.



3. Kraken Kratom

Established in 2014, Kraken Kratom (KK) is also recognized by the American kratom Association for its Good Manufacturing Practices. KK has a wide variety of products that are sourced from Southeast Asia using 100% organic methods. All products are also tested, and a 30-day refund policy is available.

KK’s prices are steeper compared to NDK and GM. However, it is available at smaller packaging starting at 28 grams, great for those who want to try several different kratom strains. Like GM, KK also has a customer reward program that can be redeemed for discounts.

Drawbacks:

Prices are steeper compared to NDK and GM.

KK does not accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

KK only accepts Visa or Mastercard.

Shipping is only free for orders over $200.

30-day refund policy is only for unopened products.



4. Kratom Crazy

Another up-and-coming kratom vendor, Kratom Crazy (KC) is easily one of the best vendors in the kratom market. KC keeps its website simple and has many educational posts about the different kratom strains. Instead of just trying to push products, KC really aims to educate its users.

KC has a wide variety of good quality products and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Pricing on products is reasonable and comparable to GM. KC also ensures that all their products are tested before it is sold. This company also offers products starting at 100 grams, great for users who want to try different strains without commitment.

KC would have been higher on the list. Unfortunately, KC has issued an announcement saying that the company would be ceasing operations effective immediately. Stay tuned for any updates.

Drawbacks:

KC does not accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

KC only accepts Visa or Mastercard.

KC has currently ceased operations until further notice.

Some users may experience difficulties during payment and has to contact customer support.

5. Happy Hippo Herbals

Happy Hippo Herbals (HHH) is on the list as they have a major advantage over other vendors as they accept cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. They also take credit cards, ACH, Ethereum, and mobile check payments.

HHH customers have expressed satisfaction with the product quality and service. This company is an American Kratom Association Good Manufacturing Practice Qualified Vendor and offers more than 30 different strains where consumers can purchase as low as 1 oz per strain, perfect for those who want to experiment with many different strains.

Drawbacks:

Prices are much higher compared to NDK and GM.

Each strain has another name and can be confusing for those new to the kratom journey. For example, Red Maeng Da is also known as Red Hot Hippo at HHH.

Free shipping is only available for orders over $100.

HHH has a 30-day return policy where customers are only granted store credit on a case-by-case basis. No original payment method refunds.

How to Choose the Best Kratom Vendors

Any kratom enthusiast will stress the importance of buying from a reputable kratom vendor. Some of the factors to take into consideration when choosing includes:

Product Quality – Look for online vendors who test the product for purity, alkaloid content, and packages it in a controlled setting to prevent contamination.





Variety – Each kratom strain is unique. Individuals new to the kratom journey are encouraged to try different varieties to find what strain would be most suitable. Pick a company that has a large variety to try.





Source – Ask the seller regarding the source of the product to better understand its quality. Make sure that it is ethically source and follows Fair Trade regulations.





Reasonable Prices – As kratom users tend to continue using the product long-term, consider the cost of the product. Choose a vendor who offers rewards, discounts, or free shipping.





Customer Satisfaction and Support – Some vendors offer a 100% customer satisfaction by providing a 30-day money back guarantee. However, guaranteed customer satisfaction is nothing without a great support team. An excellent customer support can address any issues efficiently, even better when there is a live chat option!





Vendor Reputation – Consider the credibility or reputation of the seller. Pick a vendor that has established a strong following locally and abroad. Look at their customer reviews to see the pros and cons of the company.



Kratom Vendor FAQs

What Are the Benefits of Kratom?



Kratom supposedly has many benefits such as energy boost, mood elevation, mind clarity, and relaxation. Kratom users have also reported pain relief without entirely depending on their pain medication.

Is Kratom Legal?



Yes, kratom is legal in most US states. However, it may be considered illegal in some local counties even if it is legal in the state. Examples include San Diego, California and Sarasota County, Florida. Customers can also consult with vendors regarding legality of shipping. In some countries such as Australia and Malaysia, kratom is not legal.

How Does One Choose a Kratom Strain?



Each kratom strain is unique and has different effects. It depends what effect the consumer is looking for. Generally, red vein kratom is more suited for those looking for pain relief and relaxation while white vein kratom is energizing and stimulating. Green vein kratom falls in between both the red and white varieties.

Does Kratom Contain Opiates?



No, kratom does not contain any opiates. However, researchers have found that the compounds in kratom can cause similar effects to opioids and stimulants. Mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine can interact with opioid receptors in the brain to bring sedation and pain-relief.

In Conclusion: Where is the Best Place to Buy Kratom?

Consumers can buy kratom from any reputable vendor. Some of the best kratom vendors as mentioned on this guide for its high-quality products and best pricing on the market are New Dawn Kratom, Golden Monk, Kraken Kratom, Kratom Crazy, and Happy Hippo Herbals.

The best overall vendor for kratom in 2021 is New Dawn Kratom for their premium quality products and superb pricing. For more in-depth information on the pros and cons of each vendor, refer to the guide above or directly to the vendors website.

About StealthBastard: SB is a company that specializes in testing and reviewing different kratom vendors and products to find the best kratom vendor and the best strains for everyday users.

